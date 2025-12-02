NAMM Announces Comprehensive Schedule for The 2026 NAMM Show

125-Year Anniversary NAMM Show Offers More Than 200 Sessions Focused on Innovation in Business, AI, Leadership, Education, Marketing, Product Training, and More!

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, will feature more than 200 educational sessions for its member communities at The 2026 NAMM Show. The five days of events and education for the 2026 show will begin Tuesday, January 20, as a global audience will gather with a powerful mix of retailers, distributors, corporate buyers, artists, influencers and media, educators, and a range of other qualified attendees that deliver value to the 4,000-plus brands on display.

"The 2026 NAMM Show has expanded its education to include a new, robust suite of half- and full-day summits during the first two days, along with a lineup of complimentary education sessions on those days and throughout the week — covering the most vital and in-demand industry topics," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "Each and every year, The NAMM Show delivers the most relevant and game-changing programming to help build a strong future for our music industry."

Below are a few highlights of 2026 programming and sessions designed for key membership communities, including retail, brands, pro audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists and more. For a complete listing, the entire 2026 NAMM Show educational programs can be found at here.

BUSINESS TRACK

Programs: NAMM U (NAMM Idea Center, NAMM U Breakfast Sessions, and Pre-Exhibit Sessions and Summits)

NAMM U will feature nearly 50 sessions to help elevate businesses in our industry, with a focus on AI, leadership, marketing, customer experience and future retail strategy, along with such topics as social media, tariffs and lesson programs. "Industry Insights," the opening NAMM U Breakfast Session, will return to kick off Thursday morning and explore what makes some companies, products and ideas withstand the test of time. Other session highlights:

Tuesday and Wednesday Summits: NAMM Marketing Summit, Women of NAMM: Leadership Amplified and Retail Financial Summit

The Future Favors the Bold (Friday's NAMM U Breakfast Session)

Guitar Center CEO Gabe Daporto on the Evolution of Music Retail

How to Lead With Confidence When the Future Is Unclear

AUDIO PRODUCTION & MUSIC TECHNOLOGY TRACK

Programs: TEC Tracks, A3E, Worship Musician Summit and Hands-on Education

More than 65 sessions from TEC Tracks, A3E and others will cover new ideas and trends in recording, live sound, music technology and music business. This includes a new TEC Tracks Studio Summit to kick off Wednesday, along with Friday's keynote panel discussion, "Today's Recording Studio: Opportunity or Crisis?" A3E's future-forward program will focus on how both AI and artificial creativity are transforming the industry. Additional highlights include sessions on mixing strategies, sync, live sound and insights from studio legends. Audinate will also offer three days of Dante training. Session highlights include:

TEC Tracks Studio Summit — A full-day immersion with audio thought leaders as they share the latest strategies and ideas shaping the future of recording studios

Mixing a Hit: Andrew Scheps on Hozier's "Too Sweet"

The Evolution of Sampling in the Age of AI

Sound for Picture Workshop: Licensing From the Music Supervisor's Chair

ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY TRACK

Programs: ESTA, Pro Production Sessions, ESA and Hands-on Education

More than 25 sessions and training opportunities will cater to professionals in lighting and production design, rigging, touring and event safety. This includes Wednesday's Entertainment Technology Summit, as well as a suite of free sessions that count toward ETCP credits. Big topics include lighting networking, insights from live event production legends, mental health on tour and event safety. Session highlights include:

Entertainment Tech Summit — A full-day workshop on lighting console programming workflow for stages big and small

The Future of Networked Entertainment Systems

Roles on the Road

Mental Health in Groups: Supporting Each Other on Tour

EDUCATOR & COLLEGE STUDENT TRACK

Programs: Music Education Experience and GenNext

The newly reimagined Music Education Experience invites music teachers, college faculty and school counselors to explore tools, teaching strategies and industry connections to help more students make music and envision careers in the creative economy. These sessions bridge classroom practice with real-world music-industry pathways. Session highlights include:

Connecting Students to Real-World Music Career Pathways

Classroom Activities That Bring Audio to Life

Preparing Students for Careers in Music Therapy

Film, TV and Game Scoring in Education

In partnership with the College Music Society, The 2026 NAMM Show also offers GenNext, a dynamic set of nearly 20 sessions and events designed for college music students and emerging professionals. Students exploring careers in the music industry will hear real-world advice and discover pathways across business, manufacturing, performance, production, technology and education. Session highlights include:

Network With the Pros

Building a Sustainable Career

Selecting a Money-Making Career in Music

The 2026 NAMM Show will once again feature five days of incredible education, live concerts and special events, ground-breaking product announcements, and a wide range of professional exhibits and brand activations. Official NAMM events listed below:

Wednesday: NAMM Global Media Day and NAMM Retail Awards

Thursday: Industry Insights, TEC Awards, Bass Magazine Awards Show, Yamaha Night of Worship

Friday: She Rocks Awards, Yamaha All-Star Concert on The Grand Plaza Stage

Saturday: Grand Rally for Music Education, Parnelli Awards

Learn more at: https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend

