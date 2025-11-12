NAMM Foundation Expands Grantmaking to Benefit All Segments and Communities of the Music Industry

2026 Global Grant Making Increases to 57 Organizations Up From 32 The Previous Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global non-profit music trade organization, and the NAMM Foundation have announced over $800,000 in grants to 57 deserving charitable organizations, which represents the largest number of grants ever given to organizations from across all industry segments. The programs selected serve music makers across industry segments in 26 states and five countries and help provide access to music learning and career opportunities in a variety of communities and demographics, especially those who are underrepresented in the industry.

"Our unwavering commitment to supporting music making and workforce development for our industry has always been part of our core mission at NAMM," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "With our industry in a regrowth phase, it is more vital than ever to be laser-focused on creating more music makers from a variety of backgrounds, communities and programs that further enrich arts and music in our society."

"This marks the most significant philanthropic endeavor from the NAMM Foundation, expanding on the spirit of generosity, compassion and hope that The NAMM Foundation has demonstrated since its founding. Each of the programs selected support communities and neighbors who turn to music as an essential part of their daily their lives, reminding us that together, there is always reason for hope," said Julia Rubio, Executive Director, The NAMM Foundation.

NAMM and The NAMM Foundation share a global vision to significantly grow and diversify the Grantmaking program, with responsive investments that deepen impact, expand internationally, and balance representation across industry segments and funding priorities. This year The NAMM Foundation opened its grantmaking process to all eligible non-profit organizations in the US and abroad, with funding decisions guided by an independent panel of industry experts. These efforts have significantly increased the capacity to create more music makers worldwide and The NAMM Foundation is ready to exponentially accelerate these efforts over the next decade.

To learn more or contribute to The NAMM Foundation's grantmaking capacity, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

Current honorees grantees that received NAMM Foundation support shared their individual stories as an example for other programs and communities to follow:

"The NAMM Foundation helps us keep the student studio open as a pathway for young people returning from incarceration. It's a space where they explore creativity, build skills, and find mentorship through the platform of music. We're grateful to partner with the foundation in using creativity as a bridge back to the community." – Brandon Steppe, Founder & Executive Director, The David's Harp Foundation

"The NAMM Foundation's grant accelerates our South Dade expansion, bringing consistent, free music instruction to students who need it most. With this support, we're adding teachers, classes, and performances—strengthening attendance, confidence, and community pride while empowering over 3,000 young people to learn, create, and lead through music."– Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, CEO & Founder, Young Musicians Unite

"Through the generous financial support of The NAMM Foundation, JAMM is able to offer a Bluegrass Ensemble and Musical Theater in our after-school club." – Meghan Johnson, JAMM, Executive Director

"Thanks to The NAMM Foundation, Girls Make Beats can continue empowering girls from underserved communities through hands-on music education, ensuring that the next generation of producers and engineers reflects the diversity and creativity of the world we live in." – Tiffany Miranda, President & Founder, Girls Make Beats

"We are honored to receive this grant from NAMM. The funding will help us to cover everything our students need, including instruments, musical equipment, performance apparel, transportation, and ingredients for hot meals. Thank you, NAMM Foundation!" – Derrick Tabb, CEO, Roots of Music

A full list of 2026 NAMM Foundation Grant recipients can be found here: https://www.nammfoundation.org/global-grantmaking

In addition, research funding supported the exploration of music's impact on education and The Foundation's sponsorships supported music education conferences and professional organizations.

2027 Global Grantmaking applications will open in the Spring of 2026. For more information about the NAMM Foundation and Global Grantmaking please visit https://www.nammfoundation.org/global-grantmaking

About The NAMM Foundation

Since 2006, The NAMM Foundation has been guided by its commitment to social responsibility in its efforts to create more music makers worldwide. Inspired by the generosity of the music products industry, The National Association of Music Merchants launched this philanthropic arm to serve its mission of strengthening the music products industry and promoting the pleasures and benefits of making music.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)