NAMM Brings In Two Entertainment Industry Heavyweights to Handle Artist and VIP Relations for 2026 NAMM Show

VittekPR and Stungun Productions Join NAMM to Lead Industry Relations With Brands, Artists and VIPs Ahead of The 2026 NAMM Show

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global non-profit music trade organization, announced today that VittekPR and Stungun Productions will bring their industry expertise to support The NAMM Show team by leading artist relations for this year's show.

In a collaborative effort, VittekPR and Stungun Productions will handle managing, overseeing, and executing all aspects of VIP artist, musician and band appearances, as well as celebrity participation during The 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim. Their role will be pivotal in ensuring a flawless execution of the show with hundreds of VIP and A-list musical appearances during NAMM's five days of events.

The global music industry will once again gather January 20-24, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, as the NAMM Show, which celebrates 125 years in January, will feature five days of incredible special events, live concerts and VIP appearances, alongside ground-breaking product announcements and a range of musical appearances and performances at exhibitor booths and show floor activations.

VittekPR has worked side-by-side with some of NAMM's top member companies and is a 25-year NAMM Show veteran. It will work exclusively with member companies and brands to ensure every artist appearance and performance is communicated to NAMM Show attendees and partners. Stungun, considered one of the top production and artist/celebrity companies in the country, has a legacy of supporting world-class events such as CES, E3 and the NFL Super Bowl and works closely with such clients as Netflix, Sony, and LinkedIn to name a few.

"We're putting together an unforgettable 125th anniversary event with exciting new experiences, incredible live music and high-level artist appearances during the five days of events. Having two industry event veterans to support all of the amazing performances was essential for the show's success" said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The 2026 NAMM Show, in collaboration with our member companies, will deliver an incredible assortment of live music. These new partners will work with artists and VIPs to ensure that The NAMM Show is the perfect place for seeing the latest gear while engaging fans and attendees throughout the exhibit floors."

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

