NAMM Members Unite in Nation's Capital to Advocate for Access to Music Education for Over 50 Million Students

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, announced today that it will gather members in the nation's capital for the 20th NAMM Advocacy D.C. Fly-In, taking place May 11–14, 2026, in an ongoing effort to advocate for federal music education funding.

NAMM member delegates and industry partners will gather on Capitol Hill to represent the music products industry's commitment to advocate for access to school music and arts programs as part of a well-rounded education — as defined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) federal education law.

NAMM delegates will urge Congress to support increased funding for federal programs that make music and arts education possible. This includes Title I, Title II, Title IV, Part A, Assistance for Arts Education, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Delegates will also provide timely information regarding the impact of music education on workforce development skills and career opportunities. In addition, NAMM will once again lead a contingent of U.S.-based members to hold strategic tariff impact meetings with Members of Congress to lobby for exclusions on behalf of the music products industry.

"NAMM is honored to continue our commitment in providing a unified platform in support of federal funding for music education at every level," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "Our members travel from all over the country each year to meet with lawmakers and convey why music is a vital part of the American identity and a powerful force for unity."

A new addition to this year's Fly-In activities is a partnership with Congressional Record, a bipartisan evening event to be held May 13 on Capitol Hill. The event highlights the unifying power of America's musical heritage and the positive impact that access to music and art education have on communities nationwide, showcasing the musical talents of bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress, featuring the Congressional Musicians Caucus and the Congressional Arts Caucus.

The NAMM Foundation will continue its Fly-In tradition with a Day of Service — this year, at McKinley Tech High School in Washington, D.C. The event will connect students with music industry professionals through NAMM Foundation's Careers in Music initiative. Modeled after the popular Network With the Pros program at The NAMM Show, the event will give students exploring careers in music the opportunity to receive mentorship and firsthand insight from leaders across the industry.

