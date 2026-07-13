Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay Partner to Create a Landmark Mediterranean Lifestyle Destination in Montenegro

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Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Jul 13, 2026, 03:53 ET

PODGORICA, Montenegro, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to set a new benchmark for luxury living on the Adriatic, Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay have announced a partnership to develop Nammos Resort Montenegro, a fully integrated luxury lifestyle destination at Smokva Bay on Montenegro's Budva Riviera – set just ten minutes from the island of Sveti Stefan.

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Nammos Hotels & Resorts Montenegro
Nammos Hotels & Resorts Montenegro

The collaboration will bring together a luxury resort, branded residences, signature dining, curated retail and wellness experiences, introducing the Nammos lifestyle to one of the Adriatic's most sought-after coastal destinations.

The development will comprise 117 keys, including 47 hotel suites, 61 branded residences and 9 branded villas. Drawing on Mediterranean and Cycladic architecture, the residences combine coastal heritage with elevated design, maximising natural light, sea views and indoor-outdoor living.

Beyond the signature beachfront Nammos Restaurant, the resort will feature Nalu, an all-day Mediterranean dining concept; Ilios Lounge, for cocktails and socialising; and a rooftop pool bar with panoramic sunset views.

At its heart, Nammos Village will reinterpret the Mediterranean village as a destination for art, shopping and wellbeing, alongside hiking and mountain biking trails, a spa, fitness facilities, swimming pools and private dining venues.

Ahead of the resort's 2029 opening, Nammos Restaurant is offering an early preview with an exclusive pop-up at Sveti Stefan throughout the 2026 season, giving guests a first taste of the Nammos experience through al fresco dining and views of the island.

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos, said:
"Our partnership with Smokva Bay is an exciting new chapter for Nammos. Together, we are creating a destination that embodies the spirit and sophistication of Nammos while celebrating Montenegro."

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts, said:
"This collaboration marks an important milestone in our international growth, bringing the complete Nammos lifestyle to Montenegro through exceptional hospitality, dining and wellness."

Vadim Verhovski, Chairman of Smokva Bay, said:
"Selecting Nammos as our long-term partner was fundamental to our vision, establishing a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and destination living in the region."

Fredrik Jonsson, CEO of Smokva Bay, said:
"Nammos brings a powerful global brand and a proven ability to create exceptional lifestyle experiences, setting a new benchmark for the region."

For more information: https://www.nammoshotels.com/montenegro

For Nammos Pop-Up Restaurant booking: here

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005563/Nammos_Montenegro.jpg

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