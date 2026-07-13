Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay Partner to Create a Landmark Mediterranean Lifestyle Destination in Montenegro

The collaboration will bring together a luxury resort, branded residences, signature dining, curated retail and wellness experiences, introducing the Nammos lifestyle to one of the Adriatic's most sought-after coastal destinations.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay have announced a landmark partnership to develop Nammos Resort Montenegro, a fully integrated luxury lifestyle destination located at Smokva Bay on Montenegro's Budva Riviera.

Nammos Hotels & Resorts Montenegro

Located just ten minutes from the iconic island of Sveti Stefan, Smokva Bay offers a rare sense of escape, surrounded by rugged mountains and the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic. Conceived as one of Montenegro's most ambitious new coastal developments, it has been designed to celebrate the country's extraordinary natural landscape while establishing a new benchmark for luxury living on the Adriatic.

As part of this landmark partnership, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will introduce its signature lifestyle offering through a destination that combines a luxury resort, branded residences, signature dining, curated retail and wellness experiences in one of Europe's most captivating coastal settings.

Designed to celebrate the spirit of the Mediterranean, the development will comprise 117 keys, including 47 hotel suites, 61 branded residences and 9 branded villas. The residences have been thoughtfully designed in harmony with Montenegro's rugged beauty and rich cultural character, bringing together coastal heritage, contemporary Greek-inspired architecture and elevated design. Inspired by the Adriatic and infused with Mediterranean elegance, each residence has been carefully crafted to maximise natural light, sea views and an effortless flow between indoor and outdoor living. Every element of the development reflects the effortless elegance, vibrant energy and exceptional service that have defined the Nammos brand for more than two decades.

Architecturally, the development draws inspiration from Mediterranean and Cycladic traditions, expressed through sculpted forms, natural materials, soft textures and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The design has been carefully crafted to complement the surrounding landscape while creating a timeless destination that reflects both the character of Montenegro's coastline and the distinctive identity of Nammos.

The culinary offering extends well beyond the iconic Nammos Restaurant, with a collection of distinctive dining and social experiences designed to accompany guests throughout the day and into the evening. Alongside the signature beachfront venue, the resort will feature Nalu, an all-day dining concept celebrating fresh Mediterranean flavours; Ilios Lounge, a design-led destination for cocktails and relaxed socialising; and a rooftop pool bar serving light bites, signature drinks and panoramic sunset views across the Adriatic.

At the heart of the development, Nammos Village will reinterpret the traditional Mediterranean village as a contemporary destination for discovery, connection, art, shopping and wellbeing. Beyond the resort itself, Smokva Bay encourages guests and residents to immerse themselves in Montenegro's remarkable natural landscape, with scenic hiking and mountain biking trails winding through rugged Mediterranean terrain, alongside curated wellness and outdoor fitness experiences that inspire discovery, movement and a deeper connection with nature. The lifestyle offering is complemented by a spa, fitness facilities, swimming pools, private dining venues, family experiences and exclusive beachfront amenities.

Providing an early preview of the lifestyle destination, Nammos Restaurant is welcoming guests throughout the 2026 season with an exclusive pop-up at Sveti Stefan. Overlooking one of Montenegro's most iconic coastal landmarks, the pop-up offers guests a first taste of the Nammos experience through al fresco dining, spectacular views of Sveti Stefan and the brand's signature beach experience, ahead of the opening of Nammos Resort Montenegro in 2029.

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos, said:

"Our partnership with Smokva Bay represents an exciting new chapter in the evolution of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Having invested in Montenegro for many years, I have always believed in its extraordinary potential as one of the Mediterranean's most compelling luxury destinations. Together, we are creating far more than a resort—we are creating a destination that embodies the spirit, energy and sophistication that define Nammos while celebrating the remarkable character of Montenegro."

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts, said:

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in the international growth of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Together with Smokva Bay, we are bringing the complete Nammos lifestyle to Montenegro through exceptional hospitality, branded residences, world-class dining, wellness and curated experiences that celebrate the very best of Mediterranean living."

Vadim Verhovski, Chairman of Smokva Bay, said:

"Our vision for Smokva Bay has always been to create a destination of international significance, rooted in the beauty and character of Montenegro. Selecting Nammos Hotels & Resorts as our long-term partner was fundamental to that ambition. Together, we are bringing the complete Nammos lifestyle ecosystem to the Adriatic, establishing a new benchmark for luxury hospitality, branded residences and destination living in the region."

Fredrik Jonsson, CEO of Smokva Bay, said:

"Smokva Bay is a rare opportunity to shape a truly integrated luxury lifestyle destination on the Adriatic, with Nammos bringing a powerful global brand layer and a proven ability to create exceptional lifestyle experiences across the hotel, branded residences, high-energy dining and curated retail, creating enduring value and setting a new benchmark for the region."

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations as they bring the Nammos lifestyle to Montenegro for the first time, creating a landmark destination that combines luxury hospitality, branded residences, exceptional dining and immersive wellness experiences in one of the Mediterranean's most spectacular coastal settings.

For more information: https://www.nammoshotels.com/montenegro

For Nammos Pop-Up Restaurant booking: here

About Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is the hospitality and residential expression of Nammos, one of the world's most recognized luxury lifestyle brands. Born in Mykonos in 2003 and celebrated globally for creating vibrant destinations that bring together exceptional dining, entertainment, and beach culture, Nammos has evolved naturally into luxury hotels, resorts, and branded residences, extending its distinctive lifestyle, service philosophy, and design vision to some of the world's most desirable destinations.

Launched with the opening of Nammos Hotel Mykonos in 2023, Nammos Hotels & Resorts builds upon more than two decades of shaping experiences defined by Mediterranean elegance. Inspired by its island origins, Nammos combines effortless sophistication with a dynamic social energy that creates memorable experiences for guests, residents, and local communities alike.

Each hotel, resort, and residence is thoughtfully designed to reflect the character of its destination while delivering highly personalized service, world-class culinary experiences, wellbeing, culture and entertainment. Blending a strong sense of place with the unmistakable spirit of the Nammos lifestyle, Nammos Hotels & Resorts creates destinations where people come together to connect, celebrate and experience joyful luxury.

About Smokva Bay

Smokva Bay is the privately held landholding company behind one of the Mediterranean's most remarkable coastal freehold sites, located on Montenegro's Budva Riviera. The site commands 1.5 kilometres of west-facing Adriatic shoreline, framed by dramatic limestone mountains and positioned just minutes from the iconic island of Sveti Stefan.

The vision for Smokva Bay is being realised by Mereha Developments, the UAE-based development company appointed to lead the planning and delivery of the destination. Mereha Developments is a specialist real estate and investment platform focused on luxury hospitality-led mixed-use developments. Its leadership team has played key roles in some of the world's most prestigious hospitality and residential projects, including Atlantis The Royal in Dubai and Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland.

The first phase of the masterplan, Nammos Resort Montenegro, developed in partnership with Nammos Hotels & Resorts, is scheduled to open in 2029. Introducing the complete Nammos lifestyle to one of Europe's most compelling Adriatic destinations, the project will bring together a luxury resort, branded residences, signature dining, curated retail, wellness experiences and a vibrant beachfront village, establishing a new benchmark for Mediterranean luxury living.

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO's vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO's portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO's plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences. New openings in 2026 include Nammos Sardinia, Nammos London, Nammos Resort Amaala, Cafe KIRA, Suteki, Iris Harbour, Cafe du Port and Em Sherif Deli Qatar.

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SOURCE Nammos Hotels and Resorts