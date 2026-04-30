NAMSA and Lexitas Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Ophthalmic Medical Device Development

Sponsors gain a single, accountable partner through all stages of product development, with Lexitas' dedicated ophthalmology expertise embedded in NAMSA's end-to-end MedTech development platform

TOLEDO, Ohio and DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMSA, the global leader in MedTech contract research offering end-to-end development services, today announced a strategic partnership with Lexitas Pharma Services, the leading full-service ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO), to deliver comprehensive product development support to ophthalmic medical device sponsors.

NAMSA and Lexitas join forces to give ophthalmic device sponsors a single, accountable development partner.

Through the partnership, Lexitas brings over 15 years of dedicated ophthalmic expertise and proven operational delivery, an extensive investigator site network, and an integrated reading center. By pairing these strengths with NAMSA's robust medical device experience and global CRO capabilities, the collaboration creates a uniquely comprehensive platform for sponsors. Together, NAMSA and Lexitas provide device innovators with a single, accountable partner for the entire development lifecycle, ensuring seamless support and coordination throughout every phase.

An Embedded, Integrated Operating Model

Unlike traditional referral or subcontracting arrangements, NAMSA and Lexitas will operate as a single, unified team. Lexitas clinical experts — including medical monitoring, ophthalmic imaging specialists, and site strategy leads — are integrated directly into NAMSA's project and study management structure, operating under a shared technology and process platform and a unified quality management system. Sponsors get one team, one set of accountabilities, and one line of sight across their program.

What Ophthalmic Device Sponsors Gain

End-to-end product lifecycle support from preclinical and biocompatibility through IDE, pivotal trial, regulatory submission, and commercialization

from preclinical and biocompatibility through IDE, pivotal trial, regulatory submission, and commercialization Specialized ophthalmic clinical execution through Lexitas' network of 700+ investigator sites, integrated reading center, BCVA certification program, and dedicated medical monitoring team

through Lexitas' network of 700+ investigator sites, integrated reading center, BCVA certification program, and dedicated medical monitoring team Device-native clinical research expertise , including FDA medical device endpoint fluency, IDE strategy, and device-specific trial design

, including FDA medical device endpoint fluency, IDE strategy, and device-specific trial design Deep therapeutic-area coverage across anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic indications, including cell and gene therapy, rare disease and advanced modalities

across anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic indications, including cell and gene therapy, rare disease and advanced modalities Global reach across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific

across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific A single, accountable team under a single contract that reduces vendor management burden and coordination risk for sponsors

Executive Perspectives

Ophthalmic device sponsors have asked us for something the market hasn't been able to deliver in a coordinated way: deep device-specific expertise across the full development lifecycle, paired with specialized ophthalmic clinical execution. This partnership with Lexitas allows us to offer exactly that. NAMSA brings the end-to-end development platform ophthalmic device innovators' need; Lexitas brings the unparalleled ophthalmic expertise depth that elevates the clinical stage. Together, we're giving sponsors a rare combination: world-class device development under one contract, with the ophthalmic specialization to execute at the highest level.

— Brian Smith, Chief Executive Officer, NAMSA

NAMSA's global MedTech development platform is a powerful complement to what Lexitas has built in ophthalmology. By embedding our ophthalmic experts across site strategy, imaging, and medical oversight within NAMSA's operating model, the partnership enables sponsors to execute highly specialized ophthalmic trials with greater confidence and consistency. Together, NAMSA's medical device expertise and Lexitas' ophthalmology focus deliver a truly integrated approach that drives value for sponsors and meaningful impact for patients.

— Jeanne Hecht, Chief Executive Officer, Lexitas

Meet the Joint Team at ARVO 2026

NAMSA and Lexitas will be on-site together at the ARVO Annual Meeting, taking place May 3–6 in Denver, Colorado. Ophthalmic device sponsors and industry partners are invited to visit the Lexitas booth #10032 to connect with the joint team and learn how this strategic partnership can support and advance their development programs.

About NAMSA

Founded in 1967, NAMSA is a global MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end development services across clinical research, regulatory and reimbursement consulting, biocompatibility testing, and preclinical research. With more than 1,500 experts across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, NAMSA serves over 3,000 MedTech companies worldwide, from emerging innovators to established global manufacturers. NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, delivering proven solutions that move products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. Learn more at namsa.com.

About Lexitas Pharma Services

Lexitas is the leading full-service ophthalmology clinical research organization (CRO). With unmatched expertise and precision in ophthalmic research, we deliver tailored approaches, rigorous quality standards, and unwavering commitment to operational success. Our team of experts, including ophthalmologists, optometrists, and clinical operations specialists, brings extensive medical, scientific, regulatory, and operational knowledge across all ophthalmology subspecialties. With a deep understanding of patient treatment pathways, provider and research networks, and market opportunities, Lexitas provides customized solutions that support your needs at every stage of development. Visit lexitas.com for more information.

SOURCE NAMSA