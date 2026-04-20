NAMSA Names Veteran MedTech Commercial Leader Scott Day as Vice President, Clinical and Consulting Business Development

Appointment underscores NAMSA's continued investment in expanding its global clinical research and consulting capabilities

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMSA, the global leader in MedTech contract research offering end-to-end development services from clinical research and regulatory-commercial consulting to biocompatibility testing and preclinical solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Day as Vice President, Clinical and Consulting Business Development, effective April 20, 2026.

Scott Day, Vice President of Clinical and Consulting Business Development

Day brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership in the medical device and healthcare sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Business Development at NovaBone, where he led global OEM and co-development partnerships across multiple therapeutic areas. Previously, Day served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Telos Partners, a healthcare consulting firm and CRO specializing in science, innovation, and regulatory affairs, where he directed strategy and operations.

Ryan Carpentier, Chief Commercial Officer at NAMSA, commented: "Scott's deep commercial background in MedTech means he understands the challenges our sponsors face every day, from navigating complex regulatory pathways to getting devices to market faster. That perspective, combined with his experience leading a CRO and building high-performing commercial teams, will be a real asset as we continue growing our clinical and consulting business globally."

Brian Smith, Chief Executive Officer at NAMSA, added: "NAMSA continues to invest in the talent and capabilities that fuel our clinical research and consulting growth. Scott's appointment reflects our commitment to being the partner of choice for MedTech companies navigating the full development lifecycle."

Day joins NAMSA at a time of significant growth for the company's clinical and consulting business. He will focus on expanding NAMSA's client partnerships and bringing the company's full breadth of development capabilities to MedTech sponsors worldwide.

About NAMSA

Founded in 1967, NAMSA is a global MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end development services across clinical research, regulatory and reimbursement consulting, biocompatibility testing, and preclinical research. With more than 1,500+ experts across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, NAMSA serves over 3,000 MedTech companies worldwide, from emerging innovators to established global manufacturers. NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, delivering proven solutions that move products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. Learn more at namsa.com

SOURCE NAMSA