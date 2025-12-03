NAMU Introduces Recovery Slide Featuring Soleic® -- High-Performance and Microplastics-Free Polyurethane

Algenesis Labs

Dec 03, 2025, 08:32 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMU, the new performance recovery brand redefining active recovery, today announced the launch of its SL01, the NAMU Recovery Slide, designed to deliver intelligent recovery and alignment for active bodies. The slide is made with Soleic®, Algenesis Labs' groundbreaking 100% biodegradable polyurethane material, making it the first recovery sandal engineered for both performance and environmental responsibility.

The NAMU Recovery Slide, powered by Soleic®
The NAMU Recovery Slide, powered by Soleic®
The NAMU Recovery Slide, made with Soleic®
The NAMU Recovery Slide, made with Soleic®

Built with NAMU's Recovery Arch Support System, the slide is uniquely crafted to restore proper foot alignment and function with every step. Combined with Soleic®, the slide ensures performance recovery while leaving behind no forever microplastics, a breakthrough for both athletes and the planet.

"Our mission at NAMU is to empower the everyday athlete with innovative physical recovery solutions," said Kevin Massar, President and Head of Product at NAMU. "Partnering with Algenesis Labs allows us to deliver a product that not only supports recovery but upholds our values and social responsibility. The NAMU Recovery Slide sets a new standard for what recovery footwear should be."

Stephen Mayfield, CEO of Algenesis Labs, added: "Soleic® was created to prove that performance and sustainability can work hand in hand. By using plant-based materials, eliminating microplastics and lowering carbon footprint, we're reshaping the future of footwear. Seeing our technology come to life in the NAMU Recovery Slide is an exciting step forward."

The NAMU Recovery Slide will be available December 1, 2025 at NAMUrecovery.com. With its combination of cushioned comfort, molded support, and eco-innovation, the slide represents a new era of recovery — one that's both rooted in science and grounded in sustainability.

About NAMU
NAMU is a recovery-focused footwear brand dedicated to delivering innovative physical recovery solutions. Guided by the Recovery System, NAMU is built for athletes, sports enthusiasts, and anyone seeking everyday comfort and alignment. With a commitment to design, function, and sustainability, NAMU is redefining recovery footwear.

About Algenesis Labs
Algenesis Labs leads the way in sustainable materials, using cutting-edge science to deliver durable, accessible, and biodegradable plant-based polymers that empower customers to reduce plastic pollution. Rooted in research from the University of California San Diego, the company's Soleic® materials enable real-world circularity and sustainable design across industries.

Press Contact - NAMU
Andrew Shipp, Marketing
NAMU
[email protected]
www.namurecovery.com

Press Contact - Algenesis
Sandra Watts, Director of Marketing
Algenesis Labs
[email protected]
www.algenesislabs.com

