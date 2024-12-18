NAMUGA Launches Next-Generation 3D Sensing Solutions, Powered by Lumotive

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology, and NAMUGA Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of advanced camera modules, today announced the launch of their groundbreaking Stella series of 3D sensing solutions, powered by the same core Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology that drives Lumotive's successful MD42 platform.

Revolutionary Technology

"The Stella series represents our vision for transforming 3D sensing," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "By leveraging our proven LCM technology, we're enabling a new generation of sensing solutions that deliver superior reliability and performance while significantly reducing size and cost."

"Our collaboration with Lumotive brings unprecedented capabilities to the market," said Don Lee, CEO of NAMUGA. "The Stella series demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative sensing solutions that meet real-world deployment needs."

Market-Focused Solutions

The Stella series addresses diverse market needs through two distinct solutions. Stella, with its compact design and 25-meter range, targets indoor applications where precision and reliability are paramount. Its optimized 10 Hz frame rate and 120° × 90° field of view make it ideal for pick and place robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and industrial automation systems requiring accurate navigation in structured environments.

Stella 2 extends these capabilities with its enhanced 80-meter range and 20 Hz frame rate, designed for more demanding outdoor applications. Its advanced features, including superior object detection and tracking, make it particularly effective for security systems, drones and smart infrastructure applications requiring extended range and higher scanning speeds.

Advanced Capabilities

Both solutions leverage Lumotive's revolutionary solid-state beam steering technology, which eliminates moving parts and enables software-defined scanning capabilities. This approach allows for:

Dynamic performance optimization through APIs

Real-time adjustments to key sensing parameters

Advanced scanning modes including Regions of Interest

Superior performance in challenging lighting conditions

Commercial Impact

The Stella series brings the proven capabilities of Lumotive's MD42 platform to new market segments, offering manufacturers a path to reduce development cycles from 18 months to 3-6 months. This accelerated timeline, combined with the solutions' compact form factor and solid-state reliability, enables rapid deployment across multiple industries.

Availability

Product demonstrations will be available at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Commercial deployment is scheduled for Q2 2025.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing. Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

For more information, please visit www.lumotive.com.

About NAMUGA

Founded in 2004 and based in Pangyo, South Korea's Silicon Valley, NAMUGA has been at the forefront of innovation in the 3D sensing camera module industry. The company specializes in high-performance camera modules and 3D technology solutions, catering to top-tier markets worldwide. NAMUGA's products play a critical role in various sectors, including mobile, micro actuator, AR/VR, mobility, security, and biomedical industries.

NAMUGA operates a state-of-the-art, 58,000-square-meter factory in Vietnam, which allows it to manage a fully integrated development and manufacturing process. This facility enables NAMUGA to meet diverse global customer needs effectively, ensuring high standards of precision, quality, and reliability. The company also holds multiple certificates in module technology R&D, highlighting its capability to deliver advanced solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern technology markets.

For more information, please visit NAMUGA.com .

SOURCE Lumotive