Nanalysis Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis") (TSXV: NSCI) (FRA: 1N1) announces the Company's Board of Directors has granted 1,210,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 350,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"), as applicable. Each Option is exercisable, once vested, to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at $0.20 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Information and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.