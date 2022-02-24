Nanalysis Recognized as a Top 5 Ranked Company by the TSX Venture 50 for 2021

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has ranked in the top 5 performing Clean Tech and Life Sciences stocks in the 2021 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,600 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The selected Venture 50™ companies have seen tremendous growth over 2021, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market.

"We are grateful to be recognized here as one of the top performers in 2021," said Sean Krakiwsky, Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "We have had explosive growth in our business and have no intention of our momentum slowing down in 2022 and beyond."

A video of Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky discussing the company can be found here: https://vimeo.com/marketonemediagroup/review/676035652/b32bdcd682

ABOUT THE VENTURE 50™

The Venture 50™, the Exchange's flagship program, showcases the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners are selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI,OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.