NanaWall NW MultiSlide 630 Earns Three Major Industry Awards for Product Innovation

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the innovator of high-performing, opening glass wall systems, is proud to announce that its latest product launch, the NW MultiSlide 630, has been recognized by three separate awards in the architecture and design industry for its innovative design, exceptional functionality, and industry-leading performance. The NW MultiSlide 630 was recognized in the Architectural Products Product Innovation Awards in the Doors category, the Architectural Record Products of the Year in the Windows and Doors category, and for The Architect's Newspaper Best of Products Awards, Editor's Pick.

The MultiSlide glass wall is an innovative addition to the Generation 4 product family. Its unique multidirectional panels, reaching 11' tall and 6'-6" wide, offer users ultimate functionality, allowing the doors to slide from either side. Beyond the capabilities of traditional sliding doors, the MultiSlide offers a host of proprietary, patented features that deliver advanced safety and weather performance, with the slimmest sightlines on the market. Horizontal, uniform matching glass lines, consistent throughout the Generation 4 product line, are created by NanaWall's proprietary floor supported technology.

Operation in Both Directions: Multidirectional panels allow the system to be opened at either end without the need for a fixed panel.

Multidirectional panels allow the system to be opened at either end without the need for a fixed panel. Effortless Opening: Stainless-steel Gothic arch roller design provides frictionless, smooth operation for opening and closing.

Stainless-steel Gothic arch roller design provides frictionless, smooth operation for opening and closing. Sleek Aesthetics: Ultraslim frames maximize the glass area for clear views and abundant natural light.

Ultraslim frames maximize the glass area for clear views and abundant natural light. Weather-Rated, Barefoot-Friendly Sills: ADA-compliant Low Profile Saddle or Flush sills prevent water and air intrusion—without a cumbersome lip.

ADA-compliant Low Profile Saddle or Flush sills prevent water and air intrusion—without a cumbersome lip. Thermal Efficiency: Continuous perimeter seals and patented thermal breaks optimize insulation against heat and cold transfer with double and triple-glazing options.

Continuous perimeter seals and patented thermal breaks optimize insulation against heat and cold transfer with double and triple-glazing options. Superior Security: Unlike inferior sliding systems that only lock to the side jamb, NW MultiSlide 630 comes with secure two-point locking and anti-lift features.

Unlike inferior sliding systems that only lock to the side jamb, NW MultiSlide 630 comes with secure two-point locking and anti-lift features. Customization: The MultiSlide can be customized with over 200 powder coat finishes, handle options, and simulated divided lites to match various design styles.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For 40 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

