Nancy Gaudet, founder of Type One Families, receives Health Access Hero Award from Sun Life and DentaQuest

Type One Families offers support groups throughout coastal Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Gaudet, of Plymouth, Mass., has been selected as a 2025 Health Access Hero Award recipient by Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest. Individuals are nominated by friends and colleagues and receive a $10,000 donation to a charity of choice. Gaudet is the founder of Type One Families, a nonprofit based out of Plymouth, dedicated to supporting families navigating the complexities of type 1 diabetes. The annual Health Access Hero Awards recognize nonprofits and individual change-makers working to broaden access to health services for communities in need.

Gaudet combines lived experience with a passion for advocacy, education and connection. She founded Type One Families after her son's diagnosis, when she noticed the lack of support for parents and family members of those diagnosed and living with type 1 diabetes. Inspired by her own family's journey, Gaudet offers a safe space for parents and caregivers to come together and find understanding, emotional support and practical guidance. Type One Families has groups established throughout coastal Massachusetts.

"I am honored to receive a Health Access Hero Award, as I know firsthand the need to support families who live with type 1 diabetes," said Gaudet. "With the donation from Sun Life and DentaQuest, Type One Families will be able to continue growing its reach across Massachusetts and connect more families who can lean on each other while navigating living with diabetes."

Health access is an ongoing issue across America, and grassroots efforts can drive meaningful results within communities. From diabetes to oral health, the Health Access Hero Awards raise awareness about the work of people and programs around the country that are charting new ways to overcome longstanding community health challenges.

"Sun Life and DentaQuest are committed to broadening access to care through philanthropic initiatives that can have large-scale impact at local levels," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "Every year, we receive hundreds of nominations, and we want to thank all the unsung Heroes doing the hard work, day in and day out. Nancy Gaudet is bringing an important service to families by helping people connect and support each other as they learn to live with type 1 diabetes. Nancy, thank you for your impressive work as you strive to create more equitable access for all."

There are two tracks to the Health Access Hero Awards: grants to fund health and wellness programs in community organizations, and recognition of individuals who have made a significant impact on health access in their communities. Individual Heroes also receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The Health Access Hero Awards have provided more than $3.5 million in grants and recognized more than 130 individuals across the country.

Read more about Nancy Gaudet and Type One Families at https://typeonefamilies.org/.

Read more about the 2025 Health Access Hero Awards, including all of the recipients at: https://www.dentaquest.com/en/about-us/health-access-heroes.

