Nanit Announces Amazon Echo Show Integration and HSA/FSA Eligibility

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the most advanced baby monitor and sleep tracker on the market, announced today the release of an integration with the Alexa Show line of products - the new free smart home Alexa skill allows Nanit Plus users to easily check in and see their baby from anywhere in their home. In addition, Nanit's line of Breathing Wear, as well as the Nanit Complete Monitoring System are now eligible for purchase using HSA and FSA benefits - a big help to parents who are looking to save money while still providing the best products for their baby.

The Nanit Plus smart nursery camera now works seamlessly with the Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot, allowing users to see Nanit's HD video stream and audio from anywhere in their house.

The Nanit Plus camera now works seamlessly with the Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot, allowing users to see Nanit's HD video stream and audio from anywhere in their house by simply saying "Alexa, show me [baby's]'s crib?" or "Alexa, show me [baby]?" Parents and caregivers can now leverage Amazon's Alexa voice control capabilities to quickly see and hear their baby without having to stop what they are doing or disrupt the baby's sleeping environment.

"As the connected nursery category continues to evolve, we are committed to providing parents with the widest and most convenient options to help them on their parenting journey," said Nanit CEO, Sarah Dorsett. "I joined Nanit to help make a difference in the lives of parents, and these new features are the direct result of listening to our customers and providing solutions that meet their needs."

The popularity of HSA and FSA plans continues to grow, as more and more people are realizing the benefits, no matter their financial situation. And as the population grows, the need for a wider variety of products has grown as well. Nanit provides real wellness benefits to new parents, 94% of whom report getting more sleep after using Nanit with their babies. Taking part in these programs continues the goal of making Nanit products accessible to all families.

About four million babies are born in America each year, and the parents of these babies are often tired, confused and need a helping hand. In fact, a recent study, published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Sleep Research Society , found that even six years later, parents' sleep still hadn't fully recovered. Nanit's mission is to help each and every one of these parents provide a safe and healthy sleep environment, and HSA/FSA eligibility helps that cause. And with over 100 million Amazon Alexa devices already sold , it was a natural next step to offer an Alexa Show integration to parents everywhere.

The Nanit Show smart home Alexa skill is available for free by enabling it via the Alexa Skills store. In addition to using the new skill on the Echo Show and Echo Spot, Nanit customers can also monitor their baby via the Nanit app through other devices including their smartphone (Android or iOS), iPad and Kindle Fire tablet.

About Nanit

Founded in New York City by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere. Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019 , Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Target.com, Crate & Kids, Babies"R"Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com . For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnani t on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 30 million hours of sleep, 6 million parental visits, and over 3 million morning wakeups.

