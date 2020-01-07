Nanit Announces New Membook Service, to Automatically Capture and Share Your Baby's Pictures, Videos and Special Moments

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the most advanced baby monitor and sleep tracker on the market, today unveiled Membook™, the modern way to preserve your baby's precious first moments in your digital baby book - automatically.

Designed to seamlessly function with the award-winning Nanit Plus nursery camera and within the Nanit app, Membook documents saveable and shareable moments that the camera sees in your baby's crib. Precious events are automatically saved - like when your baby first sleeps through the night, or compilations of your baby's morning wake-ups - and are documented into a digital baby book to treasure for years to come. Using computer vision technology, the Nanit Plus HD camera gives a clear view of everything in and around the crib, not only recognizing movement, but understanding patterns, sleep milestones, and other memorable activities.

Displayed for the first time at CES 2020, Membook translates these insights and events into a beautifully designed digital baby book that won't fade or diminish over time. Customers can even add their own special moments into the Membook, making it truly personalized.

"Membook makes it easy for parents to see and share some of the most exciting parts of parenting, which often get missed as they happen when there's no camera around," said Nanit CEO Sarah Dorsett. "We're thrilled that we can offer a new, modern twist on the timeless baby book to look back on your child's special moments."

Membook will launch in Spring, 2020, available as part of the Nanit Insights service, and include amazing features like:

The first time your baby slept through the night

The first time your baby fell asleep on their own

Precious moments like birthdays and anniversaries

Sharing key moments with friends and family

The ability to save Nanit images and videos into the Membook

Membook will continue to evolve with more features rolling out frequently to offer fun and special moments to Nanit parents, like:

Creating a timelapse of your baby's development

Tracking "firsts" like the first time your baby rolls over or smiles

Compilations of special events and activities

"Playdates" with the pet or other babies

Nanit will be previewing Membook and the full Nanit Complete Baby Monitoring System, which was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Health & Wellness category at the Consumer Electronics Show with live demonstrations in the Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #44861 from January 7th – 10th, 2020.

NANIT

Founded in New York City by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere.

Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019 , Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Target.com, Crate & Kids, Babies"R"Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 30 million hours of sleep, 6 million parental visits, and over 3 million morning wakeups.

