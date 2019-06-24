Nanit Brings Restful Nights and Peace of Mind to Parents with Release of Breathing Wear™

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, creators of the only smart baby monitor that provides personalized sleep tracking and coaching, today announced the release of Breathing WearTM , the Company's innovative solution for parents to monitor their baby's breathing motion with no sensors on their skin or in their crib. First displayed in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Breathing Wear is a line of custom-designed Swaddles and Breathing Bands now available for purchase on Nanit.com , and will be launching at select national retailers in the coming days, including buybuyBABY, Best Buy and Amazon.

Get crystal clear video of your baby from anywhere, plus track your baby's sleep and breathing motion without electronics touching your baby. https://www.nanit.com With Nanit's Breathing Wear you can monitor your baby's breathing motion in real-time on your phone or tablet. Breathing Wear works together with the Nanit Plus overhead HD camera to monitor your baby's breathing motion in real-time and alert you if they need your attention - all without putting sensors on their skin or in their crib.

Nanit was built by parents, for parents, on a mission to improve the well-being of babies and families - and the results are clear, as 94% of Nanit parents say they sleep better using Nanit's products. The Breathing Wear product line expands on that customer promise. Breathing Wear works together with the Nanit Plus camera to monitor a baby's breathing motion without putting sensors on their skin. It's comforting for parents, and comfortable for babies, as there are no electronics in the wearables. Instead, the Nanit team developed a customized pattern on the fabric that is scientifically engineered to be read by the Nanit Plus camera from any angle. Seeing their baby's breathing motion in real-time, on their phone, offers parents the peace of mind they need when leaving their baby in the crib.

"Many of the parents in our Nanit community have requested the ability to track their baby's breathing motion," said Dr. Assaf Glazer, Nanit co-founder & CEO. "And since every parent and every baby is unique, we wanted to give customers an easy, natural and customizable way to add this feature into their existing Nanit sleep solution."

Designed to work exclusively with Nanit's award-winning Nanit Plus nursery camera, Breathing Wear's initial line of products includes:

Nanit Swaddle: Nanit's premium-quality Swaddle is made of 100% cotton, is machine-washable and features a secure stay-put flap, dual-zippers for easy diaper changes, and is hip-healthy, with room for babies to flex their hips and bend their knees. Available in two sizes: Small (0-3 months) and Large (3-6 months), the Nanit Swaddle starts at $34.99 for a single and $69.99 for a 3-pack.

Nanit's premium-quality Swaddle is made of 100% cotton, is machine-washable and features a secure stay-put flap, dual-zippers for easy diaper changes, and is hip-healthy, with room for babies to flex their hips and bend their knees. Available in two sizes: Small (0-3 months) and Large (3-6 months), the Nanit Swaddle starts at for a single and for a 3-pack. Breathing Band™: Nanit's proprietary Breathing Brand is designed for babies that have begun to roll over or don't like to be swaddled. The Band is placed under the baby's arms, around their torso and features secure feather-soft edge bindings. Available in two sizes: Small (0-3 months) and Large (3-24 months), the Breathing Band starts at $24.99 for a single and $49.99 for a 3-pack.

"As a parent, I'm so proud that Nanit helps parents feel confident during the exciting, but anxious moments of early parenting." said Sarah Dorsett, Nanit President. "Breathing Wear is an excellent example of how we're supporting our promise to parents to help babies sleep safely."

Breathing Wear is available in a variety of colors including pebble grey, marshmallow white, and mint green. New products will be introduced to the line later this Fall.

For more information, visit: https://nanit.com/breathing-wear

About Nanit Plus

Named one of the Best Inventions of 2018 by TIME Magazine, the Nanit Plus is the first comprehensive smart monitor for the modern family that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Nanit's overhead HD camera tracks and understands everything happening in your baby's crib (sleep patterns, parent visits, room conditions), and then provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby, and you, sleep better. Parents are kept in the loop with real-time sound and motion notifications, two-way audio, a sleep dashboard, activity tracker and more. Every Nanit Plus camera comes with a free 1-year subscription to Nanit Insights .

Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 25 million hours of sleep, 5 million parental visits, and over 3 million morning wakeups.

About Nanit

Founded in New York City by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere. Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019, Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Crate & Kids, Babies"R"Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com . For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnani t on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

Contact:

Jaime Cassavechia

6467017041

216931@email4pr.com

SOURCE Nanit

Related Links

http://www.nanit.com

