Nanit Expands Popular Line of Breathing Wear with Highly Anticipated Sleeping Bag

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, creators of the most advanced baby monitor and sleep tracker on the market, today launched the Nanit Sleeping Bag, the latest addition to the innovative Breathing Wear line of products that track your baby's breathing motion.

Introduced at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the much anticipated Sleeping Bag features Breathing Wear's distinctive pattern, designed with shapes, colors and ink engineered to be read by the Nanit Plus nursery camera.

The Sleeping Bag is being introduced to specifically meet customer demand. Since Breathing Wear's launch in June 2019, the Sleeping Bag has become the number one product requested by Nanit customers. As with previous Breathing Wear products, the Sleeping Bag is 100% cotton, machine washable and enables customers to track their baby's breathing motion in real-time, without putting electronic devices on the baby or in the crib. Available in three sizes, for babies aged 3-24 months, the Sleeping Bag is the most versatile wearable to date.

"The Sleeping Bag is a product we've received overwhelming interest in," said Nanit CEO Sarah Dorsett. "Nanit is thrilled to bring to market a new way for parents to feel peace of mind when putting their baby into the crib every night."

The Sleeping Bag will be available for pre-order starting today, with full availability on Nanit.com starting January 31, 2020. Now available in a cozy Pebble Grey and retailing at $34.99, the sleeping bag will be released with four more colors in the coming months, including midnight blue, powder blue, blush pink, and lilac purple. With the Nanit Swaddle, Breathing Band, and new Sleeping Bag, Nanit now offers more ways than ever for parents to monitor their baby's well-being and know when the baby is in distress.

Nanit will be previewing the Sleeping Bag and the full Nanit Complete Baby Monitoring System, which was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Health & Wellness category at the Consumer Electronics Show with live demonstrations in the Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth # 44861 from January 7th – 10th, 2020.

ABOUT NANIT

Founded in New York City by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere.

Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019 , Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Target.com, Crate & Kids, Babies"R"Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 30 million hours of sleep, 6 million parental visits, and over 3 million morning wakeups.

