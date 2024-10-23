Nanit Expands Senior Leadership Team with Key Hires to Support Continued Growth

Six Months into Her Tenure, CEO Anushka Salinas Announces Executive Appointments to Strengthen Nanit's Commitment to Transforming the Future of Smart Parenting

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nanit, the pioneer in smart baby monitoring, celebrates its 10th anniversary, the brand has announced an expanded C-Suite with several key executive hires who will build on Nanit's momentum and drive significant growth in its next phase. New appointments include Victoria Vaynberg as Chief Customer Officer, Grace Fu as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, and Maya Simon as Chief Revenue Officer.

"As the brand enters its next decade, we are excited for Nanit to remain customer-centric and committed to revolutionizing smart parenting," said CEO Anushka Salinas. "By bringing in best-in-class leaders to these new roles, we can continue to grow the brand with a deep focus on long-term family wellness."

With these diverse leaders at the helm, Nanit's investment will enrich the overall customer journey and continue to drive platform innovation.

Victoria Vaynberg, Chief Customer Officer , brings deep knowledge of digital marketing, brand and customer experiences from her tenures at Zola, Resy, Anheuser-Busch, and ESPN. She will lead marketing end-to-end, driving strategies that deliver growth at scale in the U.S. and internationally. Additionally, she will oversee customer success, developing cohesive and engaging customer journeys that foster lasting relationships with the customer well beyond the first year.

Maya Simon, Chief Revenue Officer , will drive the company's global e-commerce, subscription, and wholesale sales efforts and identify new revenue-driving opportunities. Maya brings a wealth of experience from the tech and e-commerce sectors, having worked across companies ranging from Series A startups to Fortune 50 giants. Over the past decade, she played a pivotal role as a member of the executive team at Zola, a leading venture-backed wedding tech company. Most recently, she served as General Manager of Zola's Vendor Marketplace, a B2B2C platform to help couples connect with local wedding vendors. Under her leadership, the platform developed multiple revenue streams, including subscriptions and ad products.

Grace Fu, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will oversee the company's legal and human resources functions. Before joining Nanit, Fu held senior executive roles across various industries, including General Counsel and Secretary of KAYAK and OpenTable, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President at Barneys New York, and Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Revlon. Grace began her legal career as an M&A attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York City.

Since its launch in 2014, Nanit has focused on creating innovative technology that delivers personalized data, support, and confidence to every family. Nanit's innovative product portfolio and unique digital experience have tripled revenue and user base since 2020. Nanit has fostered strong consumer loyalty and has become an essential product for parents with unprecedented staying power. After the initial newborn phase, nearly 70% of Nanit customers continue to use the product for 4+ years, a testament to the utility of Nanit's expansive range of features that grow with families and deliver value year-on-year. These successes provide a strong foundation for the brand to build upon as it enters the next stage of growth and innovation, enabling the newly expanded leadership team to drive the brand into the future.

About her new role, Vaynberg states, "From my time at Zola, I learned that long-term customer engagement is directly related to expanding alongside customers' life stages. As users continue to use the product well into toddlerhood, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver smart solutions and personalized support at every stage of the parenting journey."

