Nanit Introduces the First AI-Driven Sleep Score Designed for Babies

Every night, Nanit's overhead camera captures rich sleep information down to a one-second resolution; an unmatched level of detail outside a clinical sleep lab. Now, that data is distilled into a single Sleep Score between 0 and 100, giving parents a clear, research-backed picture of how their baby slept and how to make each night a little better. Think of it as your baby's bedtime report card — designed for guidance.

"Parents don't need more data, they need clarity," said Anushka Salinas, CEO of Nanit. "Nanit's Sleep Score helps parents see the full picture of their child's sleep in a way that's simple, actionable, and grounded in science. The Sleep Score isn't about performance or comparison. It's about understanding and support. It helps you feel more connected to your baby's sleep patterns and better prepared for the day ahead."

Developed with insights from Nanit's Scientific Advisory Board and validated by researchers, the Sleep Score builds on the well-established B-SATED sleep health framework. It measures total sleep time, consistency, efficiency, and parental visits — a patented Nanit capability that tracks how nighttime interactions affect sleep quality.

Each morning, parents will see their baby's Sleep Score alongside the key factors behind it. While no algorithm can stop a 5 a.m. wake-up, Sleep Score helps families make sense of it and get back on track faster.

"Nanit families already sleep 10% longer on average," said Dr. Natalie Barnett, VP of Clinical Research at Nanit. "Our goal is to build on that foundation. By translating complex information into one meaningful score, we're giving parents something invaluable — confidence that they're nurturing healthy sleep habits, responding with care, and doing great, even on the toughest nights."

With the introduction of Sleep Score, Nanit is taking another leap forward, not only advancing the science of baby sleep but once again setting a new standard for the category. This new innovation continues Nanit's commitment to empowering parents with data-driven insights, guidance, and tools that help every child reach their full potential.

The Sleep Score will be rolling out to all Nanit subscribers on Dec. 16, automatically calibrating to each baby's night of sleep, along with weekly and monthly patterns. Learn more about Nanit at Nanit.com .

About Nanit

Nanit empowers parents to confidently navigate parenthood with its comprehensive, AI-powered database. Combining award-winning smart hardware, including the baby monitor and sound machine, with a robust subscription app, Nanit has created the first personalized, one-app solution for parenting. Through sleep analytics, real-time video, personalized milestones, and smart notifications, Nanit transforms raw data into meaningful, actionable insights, giving parents peace of mind and unparalleled information about a child's development. With the ability to see their baby from anywhere in the world, at any time, Nanit strengthens the emotional connection, allowing parents to revel in the joy of parenthood and preserve the precious moments that define it.

Nanit has built the world's largest dataset on baby sleep health and published over 15 peer-reviewed journal articles and over 50 conference abstracts from Nanit Lab. Nanit has been integrated into the homes of +1.5 million families worldwide since its inception in 2014. More than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to use the product well beyond age 4–reinforcing the commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the future of parenthood experience. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping them build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram and TikTok .

