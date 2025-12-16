Nanit Raises $50M to Expand Its AI-Powered Systems, Giving Parents Real-Time Insights Into Infant Health and Development

Despite widespread adoption of adult personal health tracking, infancy remains largely unmeasured. Today, Nanit unveils the first real-time, personalized view into a baby's sleep, health, development, and connection, helping families and clinicians act earlier.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, the U.S.-based technology leader trusted by over one million families for understanding their baby's sleep, today announced a $50 million growth capital round led by Springcoast Partners with participation from Upfront Ventures and JVP. Launched in 2014, Nanit has evolved baby monitors into smart companions that track real-time health, predict development, support parent–child connection, and deliver leading sleep insights. This new round of funding will accelerate the development of Nanit's AI-powered Parenting Intelligence System, a breakthrough product that identifies early signals in speech and language development, motor skills, cognitive patterns, and other developmental indicators. Nanit is redefining what families and clinicians can expect in a child's earliest years by setting a new standard in how we use technology to track personal health.

The human brain is nearly fully developed by age five, and decades of research show that the quality of care during these early years shapes outcomes well into adulthood, from physical and emotional health to educational and career success. Yet despite the critical importance of this developmental window, today's health ecosystem lacks the infrastructure to provide individualized insights and early intervention with the same rigor we provide for adults.

Nanit is the only all-in-one baby-monitoring platform that combines real-time cough detection, clinician-ready video clips, and a personalized sleep coach. Their Sleep Coach uses a single, easy-to-understand Sleep Score that delivers nightly summaries, automatic sleep and nap tracking, and age-based guidance. Through the continued development of new technologies, Nanit is evolving to consolidate all sleep insights into one unified framework designed to interpret data, identify emerging patterns, and provide straightforward recommendations for caregivers. These capabilities give families what traditional resources (including clinical visits) cannot: individualized, digestible, and actionable information about their child's sleep, details that are difficult to capture through standard milestones or infrequent clinical visits. Between the limited cadence of pediatric visits, Nanit provides the clarity parents need to understand where their baby is today and what they may need next.

"Adults now track sleep, stress, and health patterns to spot trends and intervene early, yet babies, the group that benefits most from early insight, have no comparable system for monitoring or predictive guidance," said Anushka Salinas, Chief Executive Officer of Nanit and mother of two." As the technology leader in this space, expanding beyond sleep into a holistic view of early health and development was the natural next step. We envision a future where people can track and access their comprehensive health data from birth to 100 years old. That's a powerful gift to the next generation."

Nanit's Parenting Intelligence System, rolling out in 2026, will track a comprehensive set of developmental and physiological indicators and integrate this data over time. It will measure:

Personalized sleep guidance Key health metrics Movement signatures and breathing patterns Motor skill milestones Speech and language patterns Trends that may predict metabolic, emotional, or cognitive challenges

"We've spent years learning what a baby's behavior and health signals are really telling us," said Tor Ivry, Nanit Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and father of three. "Now, we're teaching technology to translate those signals into meaningful insights, so parents can understand and respond to their baby in real time. We're not just building smarter monitors, we're helping build smarter, more confident parents."

"Nanit has consistently been at the forefront of transforming how parents understand and care for their children," said Holger Staude, Managing Partner of Springcoast Partners. "We believe the company is uniquely positioned to leverage advances in AI to deliver not only peace of mind, but also actionable health insights that can shape development. We are proud to partner with Anushka and the Nanit team as they expand their mission to redefine parenting technology."

Nanit's existing technology is already showing measurable impact: babies using the current system sleep 10% longer on average, giving parents the equivalent of 36 extra nights of rest per year. Families engage with Nanit products beyond age four, demonstrating unmatched trust, personalization, and longevity in the category. Nanit is establishing a new benchmark for how we understand and support lifelong early childhood. The company continues to invest in privacy, security, and encryption, ensuring all data is protected, especially as AI-powered features are integrated. To learn more about why over one million parents trust Nanit, please visit www.nanit.com.

About Nanit

Nanit is a US-headquartered technology leader in early-childhood health intelligence, giving parents real-time insight into their baby's sleep, behavior, and development. Powered by award-winning hardware and an advanced AI platform, Nanit provides personalized guidance trusted by more than 1 million families. Since its inception in 2014, more than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to rely on the product well beyond age four, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the parenthood experience. Through Nanit Lab, the company operates the industry's most advanced research engine in early-childhood sleep and development. Backed by more than 30 academic and clinical partners, Nanit Lab maintains the world's largest dataset on infant sleep, capturing over 5 billion hours of sleep from more than one million babies across 100+ countries. The team has published 15+ peer-reviewed studies and over 50 scientific abstracts, translating this unprecedented dataset into validated insights that strengthen Nanit's AI models and expand understanding of early-life development. This scientific foundation powers Nanit's evolution into predictive developmental analytics, ensuring every insight is grounded in rigorous evidence and real-world data. With its upcoming Parenting Intelligence System, Nanit is expanding into predictive developmental analytics, advancing a future where families can track meaningful health metrics from birth through adulthood. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping parents build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. The company prioritizes privacy, security, and encryption, ensuring all data is protected as it continues to innovate with AI-powered features. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram @get_nanit and @getnanit on TikTok.

About Springcoast Partners

Established in 2023, Springcoast is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on partnering with market leading software and technology companies. To learn more about Springcoast, please visit www.springcoast.com.

Press Contact: Catherine Cuello-Fuente at [email protected]

SOURCE Nanit