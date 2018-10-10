Nanit Unveils Breathing Wear™ at CES 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the most advanced smart baby monitor and sleep tracker ever developed for the nursery, today announced its newest monitoring solution for parents – Breathing Wear™ . Designed exclusively to work with Nanit's award-winning Nanit Plus nursery camera, parents and caregivers can now monitor their baby's breathing motion without putting sensors on their skin or in their crib.

Introducing Nanit Breathing Wear - Sound Sleep, Made Simple. With Breathing Wear, the Nanit Plus smart baby monitor allows you to see your baby's breathing motion in real-time, right on your phone. The Nanit Plus camera sees everything happening in and around the crib, with stunning clarity. And with Breathing Wear, that same camera can monitor your baby's breathing motion, simply by reading the customized paterns on the fabric. With Breathing Wear, the Nanit Plus smart baby monitor allows you to see your baby's breathing motion in real-time, right on your phone.

"Nanit is the only monitoring solution that puts your baby's sleep development in your hands," said Nanit co-founder & CEO Dr. Assaf Glazer. "We are excited to introduce Breathing Wear at CES, as it helps provide parents with a complete picture of their baby's night and gives them the confidence and assurance they need when they put their baby into the crib."

Nanit's HD camera uses computer vision technology and a bird's-eye view to see everything that happens in and around the crib. The camera's advanced sensors see motion down to the pixel level, to help parents track and understand their baby's sleep patterns and progress. Now, with the introduction of Breathing Wear, Nanit can monitor a baby's breathing motion simply by reading the patterns on the fabric of a Nanit Swaddle or Breathing Band. The specific shapes, colors and ink on the fabric were scientifically engineered to be read by the Nanit camera from any angle.

Unlike other products where you put actual electronic devices on a baby's skin, Breathing Wear is a much more natural solution, as there are no sensors or awkward wearables to disrupt their comfort. Simply wrap your baby in a Breathing Band or Nanit Swaddle, tap your baby on the screen in the Nanit app, and Nanit will track your baby's breathing motion as well as their sleep. For added peace of mind and security, Nanit provides real-time alerts to notify users if no breathing motion is detected.

"Nanit is a team of PhD's who developed a system to help babies sleep more successfully. Moving beyond the camera, they can now have a comprehensive system help monitor the health and well-being. If future systems aren't fully integrated like Nanit, they simply won't exist," said Mark Suster, Managing Partner at Upfront Ventures and the first major investor in the company.

Erel Margalit, Chairman & Founder of JVP and Nanit's newest investor added, "Nanit's new development places the company at the forefront of the next global tech revolution: an ultimate device, which evaluates and gives indications on both the baby's breathing patterns and the quality of their sleep."

Nanit's Breathing Wear line initially includes a proprietary "Breathing Band" or a Nanit Swaddle, which are made of 100% cotton and are available in multiple colors including pebble grey, marshmallow white, and mint green. Sizes range from birth to 24 months.

In March 2019, Breathing Wear will be available on nanit.com in single-packs and 3-packs, starting as low as $25, followed by a roll-out into retail locations nationwide. The Nanit Complete Monitoring System will start at $379, and will include a Nanit Plus camera, a small Nanit Swaddle and Breathing Band, a mounting system of your choice, travel stand and a 1-year subscription to the Nanit Insights service for in-depth sleep tracking and analysis.

Nanit will be previewing Breathing Wear and the Nanit Plus sleep system at CES 2019 with live demonstrations at the Baby Tech Summit in the Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth # 44158 from January 8th – 11th, 2019.

For interview requests or to schedule a demonstration, please contact: Jaime Cassavechia at jaime@ejmediagroup.com or 646-701-7041.

About Nanit Plus

Named one of the Best Inventions of 2018 by TIME Magazine, the Nanit Plus Sleep System is the first comprehensive smart monitor for the modern family that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Nanit's overhead HD camera tracks and understands everything happening in your baby's crib (sleep patterns, parent visits, room conditions), and then provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby, and you, sleep better. Parents are kept in the loop with real-time sound and motion notifications, plus background audio that works even when you're using other apps, or the phone screen is turned off. Plus, parents can use two-way audio to speak or sing to their little ones, and the Nature Sounds feature can help soothe a fussy baby to sleep.

About Nanit

Founded by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere. Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit is backed by global investors: Upfront Ventures, RRE Ventures, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), and Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, among others.

Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 15 million hours of sleep, 3 million parental visits, and over 2 million morning wakeups. As a result, 94% of Nanit customers state that they have benefited from more sleep, since using the Nanit Sleep System. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Crate & Kids, Babies "R" Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com . For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

SOURCE Nanit

Related Links

http://www.nanit.com

