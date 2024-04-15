Nano-Yield™ and COMPO EXPERT® Mexico Sign Strategic Collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano-Yield™ and COMPO EXPERT® Mexico signed a collaborative agreement to bring sustainable and cutting-edge nanotechnology solutions to Mexican agribusiness. Nano-Yield™ will ultimately supply COMPO EXPERT® with several patented nano-based crop nutrition products, which both companies agree will greatly enhance nutrient delivery to specialty crops and row crops in Latin America.

Marco Guirado, Nano-Yield VP International Sales

COMPO EXPERT® is a leading international agricultural company that produces high-quality specialty fertilizers and biostimulants in its four fertilizer plants. With sales in more than 100 countries, COMPO EXPERT® focuses on offering worldwide growers sustainable solutions for fruits, vegetables, row crops, nursery plants, and ornamentals. COMPO EXPERT® will incorporate innovative Nano-Yield™ nanoliquid® technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of its liquid and dry products.

Nano-Yield™ is the leading nanotechnology company in the agricultural sector. With headquarters in Utah, USA, it serves customers worldwide, with a presence in LATAM and an expanding footprint in Europe and Asia, including India. Its revolutionary nanoliquid® technology solutions have proven to enhance nutrient and active ingredient delivery into the plant, raising overall crop productivity, reducing agricultural production costs, and increasing yields in a sustainable environment.

Marcelino Lopez, General Director of COMPO EXPERT® Mexico, excited to get this partnership moving, stated: "We are experts in the special soil fertilizers business, and this partnership represents an opportunity to continue offering our clients products with the highest technology that Nano-Yield™ provides. For us, this means being leaders in our market, not only in quality products but also in innovative solutions. That is the main concept that we as a company are interested in transmitting to our market: technology that translates into higher profits for farmers."

"This is the first collaboration between Nano-Yield™ and a Global Fertilizer Company," says Marco Guirado, Nano-Yield™ Vice President of International Sales. "We recognize COMPO EXPERT® as a world leader in specialty fertilizers, and our long line of nano-based innovative solutions will be a perfect complement to their current portfolio offerings."

Clark Bell, Co-Founder and CEO of Nano-Yield™ said, "The expertise of COMPO EXPERT® in fertilizers and global reach make this a perfect match and partnership as Nano-Yield™ expands and introduces the world to the advantages of our nanotechnology products. We very much look forward to incredible success with COMPO EXPERT®, not only in Mexico but throughout the world."

About COMPO EXPERT®

COMPO EXPERT, with headquarters in Münster in the German region of Westphalia, is an international company with 22 sales offices worldwide. The Company produces and sells special fertilizers and biostimulants for all areas of plant cultivation. COMPO EXPERT offers a broad range of high quality, innovative special fertilizers for commercial use. Its product range includes innovative slow-release fertilizers, special mineral fertilizers, coated fertilizers, nutrient salts, liquid fertilizers, trace nutrients and soil treatments, and crop protection products. COMPO EXPERT was acquired in 2015 by XIO Group, a global alternative investments company, and now has more than 700 employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.compo-expert.com .

About Nano-Yield™:

Founded in 2014, the Nano-Yield company is a pioneering force in the world of nanotechnology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the nanoscale. As a leading innovator in the field, Nano-Yield leverages cutting-edge research and groundbreaking nano solutions to create a profound impact in the agriculture and turf industries. With a commitment to precision, quality, and sustainable advancements, Nano-Yield strives to bring their patented nanotechnology to growers worldwide. For the latest information about Nano-Yield and their transformative work, please visit their official website at www.nano-yield.com .

Contact: Marco Guirado, +1-713-377-6046, [email protected]

SOURCE Nano-Yield