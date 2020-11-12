NanoBio® Protect Teams Up with Good360 to Give Back to Frontline Workers and Communities in Need

To achieve this, NanoBio Protect is launching an ongoing Buy 1 Give 1 philanthropic initiative. For every bottle of NanoBio Protect purchased, BlueWillow will donate a bottle to frontline workers and families in high-risk communities nationwide through Good360. In addition to masks and other PPE, once applied, NanoBio Protect provides an added layer of long-lasting protection to the nose from respiratory infection.

At its inception, more than 7,000 bottles of NanoBio Protect have already been donated to various frontline workers around the country, including medical professionals, and families in underprivileged communities. The company plans to continue making donations monthly for the entire year and beyond with the support of customers and Good360.

BlueWillow Biologics VP of Marketing and Sales, Don Cumming explained, "NanoBio Protect's mission is to protect what matters most so people can live healthier lives. As a small brand trying to make a big difference, we are proud to partner with Good360 to achieve our mission to give back to frontline workers and communities in need during these unprecedented times. Good360 is an ideal partner since they are on the ground daily, transforming the lives of those impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic."

"This year alone, Good360 has distributed more than $600 million in essential products to people in need through our diverse nonprofit network," said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. "COVID-19 has severely impacted economically disadvantaged and high-risk communities across the country, and the generosity of corporate donors like NanoBio Protect allows us to further expand our ability to make a difference during this time of tremendous need."

NanoBio Protect can be found at over 4,400 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and amazon.com.

About NanoBio® Protect

NanoBio® Protect is a nasal antiseptic developed by BlueWillow Biologics®, a clinical-stage, privately-held biopharmaceutical company. NanoBio® Protect's patented natural oil-in-water nanodroplet technology offers next-level protection from infection. Once applied to the skin in and around the nose, the key entry point for most respiratory infections, NanoBio® Protect effectively provides protection for up to 8 hours. Easy to apply with a cotton swab and pleasant to use, the moisturizing, alcohol- and fragrance-free formula is safe for the entire family. Each 0.61 fl oz. (18mL) bottle provides at least 40 treatments. Available at CVS Pharmacy stores across the U.S. and Amazon.com.

About Good360:

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

