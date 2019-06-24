NanoCellect® streamlines single-cell RNA-Seq by sorting directly into RNAseq-ready plates

SAN DIEGO and GERMANTOWN, Md. and HILDEN, Germany, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QIAGEN N.V. and NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc., a leader in cell analysis and sorting technology, announced today a scientific collaboration to improve the cell sample prep upstream of QIAGEN's QIAseq® UPX 3' Transcriptome Kit through the utilization of NanoCellect's WOLF Cell Sorter technology, which allows for individual cells to be gently sorted into RNAseq- ready 96-well plates.

Single-cell RNA-seq analysis focuses on the individual contribution of every cell, highlighting a specific biological response otherwise obscured when assessed in bulk. The greatest bottleneck to single-cell analysis is the lack of easy-to-use methods for precisely isolating single cells from a heterogeneous cell population and debris, without damaging the cells, and dispensing them into 96- or 384-well plates. Combining the power of NanoCellect's WOLF Cell Sorter with QIAGEN's QIAseq UPX 3' Transcriptome Kit provides a high-tech, synergistic Sample to Insight® workflow solution.

The two parties are working together to optimize a solution that simplifies the workflow and accessibility to precisely aliquot single (or up to 100) of cells per well. Customers will be able to leverage the dispensed cells with the high-performance and sensitivity of the QIAseq UPX 3' kits and thereby achieve the goal of enabling high-throughput 3' transcriptome NGS from ultralow amounts of RNA. The combination of cell IDs and sample IDs enables up to 18,432 libraries to be sequenced together, providing users with an innovative solution to many NGS challenges.

"We are pleased to collaborate with NanoCellect, a leader in microfluidic technology providing best-in-class benchtop cell sorting solutions, to further improve the accessibility of the cell isolation steps leading to our NGS kits for customers," said Sam Rulli, Senior Global Product Manager, NGS Assay Technologies at QIAGEN N.V.

Jose Morachis, Ph.D., President and co-founder at NanoCellect added, "NanoCellect is modernizing cell-based assays—and that starts with having simple and easy-to-use tools to analyze, select, and sort cells upstream of emerging genomic technologies. By optimizing and working with the QIAseq platform, we reduce barriers to new discoveries."

This new collaboration with NanoCellect is the third such collaboration within a year and expands the partners working with QIAGEN to provide new front-end solutions. QIAGEN's goal in these partnerships is to provide customers a range of choices to address the unique needs of customers to improve the processing RNA and DNA samples for next gen sequencing.

QIAGEN and NanoCellect will be co-presenting a poster at CYTO 2019 in Vancouver, Canada, titled "High Viability Cell Sorting and 3' RNA-Seq for Gene Expression from Single Cells," on June 25, 2019.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2019, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at: www.qiagen.com .

About NanoCellect Biomedical

NanoCellect is a life science tools company that develops and manufactures innovative solutions for cell analysis and sorting based on microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's WOLF Cell Sorter and N1 Single-Cell plate dispenser provide gentle sorting to maintain cell viability. The WOLF platform is used in a growing list of application areas including antibody discovery, cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR genomic editing and plant and animal genomics. Founded in 2009, NanoCellect headquarters are in San Diego. Further information can be found at: www.nanocellect.com

