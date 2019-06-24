Nanocoatings: The Future of the Market to 2024 - Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocoatings: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocoatings in US$ Million.

The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

Anti-Fouling Nanocoatings

Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings

Other Nanocoatings.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

A Time Line of Materials Development

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology

Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings

Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule

Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years

Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers' Lean towards Nanocoatings

Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention

Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown

Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry

Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT

Growing Demand for Connectivity

Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning

Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning

Self-Cleaning Glass

Nano-Ceramics

Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves

Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants

Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs

Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Race to the Surface

The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating

Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets

Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth

Rise in Incidence of Joint Diseases to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings for Knee & Hip Implants

Healthcare Facilities Bank on Nano-Scale Coatings for Maintaining Hygienic Surroundings

Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market

Stable Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings

Opportunity Indicators:

Automotive Finishes Market Led by Expanding Vehicle Fleet

Opportunity Indicators:

Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Healthy Construction Dynamics to Drive Nanocoatings Market

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand

Nansulate: A Revolutionary Technology in Building Insulation

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector

Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow

Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector

Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore

Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market

Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture

Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche

Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest

Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents

High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand

P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating

Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration

New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering

New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft

Challenges

Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology: A Backgrounder Review

Coatings: A Prelude

Nanocoatings: A Definition

Importance of Nanoparticles Used in Coatings

Scratch Resistance

UV Resistance

Oil Repellent and Hydrophobic Characteristics

Fire Resistance

Anti-Corrosive

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Other Benefits

Nanoparticles: A Peek into the Development Process

Nanocoating Deposition Methods

End-Use Markets for Nanocoatings

Limitations of Nanocoatings

Nanocoating Applications

Protective Coatings

Decorative Coatings

Functional Coatings



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

HZO Takes Over Semblant

P2i Introduces Advanced Nanocoating Solution

Eurocoating Takes Over Nanosurfaces Industries Srl.

Semblant Announces New Nanocoating Technologies

Ecocorp Introduces Nanorepel



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Application



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nanotechnology Market - An Overview

US - The Leading Regional Market for Nanocoatings

Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Nanocoatings

Environmentally Aware Consumer Base Drives Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

US Leads the Medical Devices Market - Offers Growth on Platter for Nanocoating

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.3.1 France

Market Analysis



7.3.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Coatings Market - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3.3 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote Market Demand

Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic

Resurgence in Construction Activity to Promote Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.3.4 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Revival of Economic Fortunes Portends Opportunities in Spain

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific - The Linchpin for Growth in Nanocoatings Market

Despite Recent Slowdown in Economic Activity China Continues to Power Growth in Asia-Pacific Coatings Market

Expanding Construction Sector Bodes Well for Nanocoatings

Established Automotive Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Nanocoatings

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nanocoatings Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Robust Chinese Construction Market Offers Plenty of Market Opportunities for Nanocoatings

Shift in Ship Building Activity to Fuel Demand for Nanocoatings in Marine Sector

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of the Indian Coatings Market

Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canada

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Coatings

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Middle East & Africa

Middle East & African Market - A Snapshot

Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand to Offer Opportunities

Latin America

Latin American Coatings Market - A Review

Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75)

The United States (31)

(31) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (36)

(36) France (1)

(1)

Germany (16)

(16)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

