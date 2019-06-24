Nanocoatings: The Future of the Market to 2024 - Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocoatings: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocoatings in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:
- Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings
- Anti-Fouling Nanocoatings
- Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
- Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings
- Other Nanocoatings.
The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
A Time Line of Materials Development
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum
Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology
Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings
Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule
Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years
Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers' Lean towards Nanocoatings
Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention
Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market
Market Outlook
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry
Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT
Growing Demand for Connectivity
Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics
Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning
Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning
Self-Cleaning Glass
Nano-Ceramics
Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves
Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents
Robotic Pool Cleaners
Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce
Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants
Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs
Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Race to the Surface
The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating
Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets
Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth
Rise in Incidence of Joint Diseases to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings for Knee & Hip Implants
Healthcare Facilities Bank on Nano-Scale Coatings for Maintaining Hygienic Surroundings
Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market
Stable Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings
Opportunity Indicators:
Automotive Finishes Market Led by Expanding Vehicle Fleet
Opportunity Indicators:
Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure
Healthy Construction Dynamics to Drive Nanocoatings Market
Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand
Nansulate: A Revolutionary Technology in Building Insulation
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector
Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow
Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector
Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore
Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market
Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture
Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche
Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest
Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings
Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents
High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand
P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating
Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration
New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering
New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft
Challenges
Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products
Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology: A Backgrounder Review
Coatings: A Prelude
Nanocoatings: A Definition
Importance of Nanoparticles Used in Coatings
Scratch Resistance
UV Resistance
Oil Repellent and Hydrophobic Characteristics
Fire Resistance
Anti-Corrosive
Self-Cleaning
Anti-Fouling
Anti-Fingerprint Coatings
Other Benefits
Nanoparticles: A Peek into the Development Process
Nanocoating Deposition Methods
End-Use Markets for Nanocoatings
Limitations of Nanocoatings
Nanocoating Applications
Protective Coatings
Decorative Coatings
Functional Coatings
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
HZO Takes Over Semblant
P2i Introduces Advanced Nanocoating Solution
Eurocoating Takes Over Nanosurfaces Industries Srl.
Semblant Announces New Nanocoating Technologies
Ecocorp Introduces Nanorepel
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Application
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nanotechnology Market - An Overview
US - The Leading Regional Market for Nanocoatings
Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Nanocoatings
Environmentally Aware Consumer Base Drives Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
US Leads the Medical Devices Market - Offers Growth on Platter for Nanocoating
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.3.1 France
Market Analysis
7.3.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Coatings Market - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3.3 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote Market Demand
Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic
Resurgence in Construction Activity to Promote Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Revival of Economic Fortunes Portends Opportunities in Spain
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific - The Linchpin for Growth in Nanocoatings Market
Despite Recent Slowdown in Economic Activity China Continues to Power Growth in Asia-Pacific Coatings Market
Expanding Construction Sector Bodes Well for Nanocoatings
Established Automotive Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Nanocoatings
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nanocoatings Market Witnesses Steady Growth
Robust Chinese Construction Market Offers Plenty of Market Opportunities for Nanocoatings
Shift in Ship Building Activity to Fuel Demand for Nanocoatings in Marine Sector
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of the Indian Coatings Market
Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canada
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Coatings
Residential Construction
Non-Residential Construction
Middle East & Africa
Middle East & African Market - A Snapshot
Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand to Offer Opportunities
Latin America
Latin American Coatings Market - A Review
Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiv3to
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
