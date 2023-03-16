Nanofibers Global Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030: Wearable Electronics Expand Use of Nanofibers

Mar 16, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanofibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Nanofibers estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Nanofibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Donaldson Co., Inc.
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Elmarco Sro
- eSpin Technologies, Inc.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Pyrograf Products, Inc.
- Revolution Fibres Ltd
- Toray Industries, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
159
|
Forecast Period
|
2020 - 2027
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|
$1.7 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|
$6.4 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
20.9 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Nanofibers Gain Spotlight as Effective Material for Facemasks
- Nanofibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Nanofibers: A Prelude
- Polymer Nanofibers Leads the Market by Product Type
- Application of Nanofibers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Technologies Emerge for the Production of Smaller Nanofibers
- Innovations Drive Opportunities for Nanofibers
- Growing Application of Nanofibers in Filtration Solutions Expand Opportunities
- Nanofibers Find Application in High-Performance Fabrics
- Nanofibers Find Use in Varied Applications in Automobile Markets
- Energy Storage Applications Gain Prominence
- Advancements in Wound Healing Space
- Wearable Electronics Expand Use of Nanofibers
- Number of Connected Wearable Devices Worldwide from 2016 to 2022 (in million Units)
- Healthcare Industry Benefits from Nanofibers
- Advancements in Wound Healing Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbs1k3
