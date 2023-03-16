Nanofibers Global Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030: Wearable Electronics Expand Use of Nanofibers

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanofibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Nanofibers estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Nanofibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nanofibers Gain Spotlight as Effective Material for Facemasks

Nanofibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Nanofibers: A Prelude

Polymer Nanofibers Leads the Market by Product Type

Application of Nanofibers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Technologies Emerge for the Production of Smaller Nanofibers

Innovations Drive Opportunities for Nanofibers

Growing Application of Nanofibers in Filtration Solutions Expand Opportunities

Nanofibers Find Application in High-Performance Fabrics

Nanofibers Find Use in Varied Applications in Automobile Markets

Energy Storage Applications Gain Prominence

Advancements in Wound Healing Space

Wearable Electronics Expand Use of Nanofibers

Number of Connected Wearable Devices Worldwide from 2016 to 2022 (in million Units)

Healthcare Industry Benefits from Nanofibers

