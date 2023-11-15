Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Global Markets Report 2023-2028 with Profiles and Potential of Major Players - BMS, Camurus, Cytimmune Sciences, Eisai, Gilead Sciences, and Ipsen Pharma

15 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine was valued at $312.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% to reach $592.0 billion in 2028.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally, rising cancer cases globally, increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide, and rising worldwide cases of hypercholesterolemia
This report will highlight the current and future market potential of nanomaterials in personalized medicine, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market share for key market players.
The field of personalized medicine has entered a new, revolutionary frontier with nanomaterials, which is transforming healthcare at the molecular level. These minute marvels, created with accuracy and cleverness, hold the key to a new era of personalized therapies and diagnostics, ushering in a day when medicine is as distinctive as the person it treats. Nanomaterials represent the pinnacle of innovation in the search for personalized healthcare solutions, opening up countless opportunities to improve patient care and transform the field of medicine.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the already growing demand for global nanomaterials in the personalized medicine market. Chronic disease affects hundreds of million patients globally. Approximately 45% of Americans, or 133 million people, suffer from one or more chronic healthcare conditions. Similarly, in Europe, nearly 60 million people have more than one chronic disease. Chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise rapidly in the forecast period (2023-2028), and this is expected to create a significant burden on global healthcare.
Similarly, inorganic strategies amongst market players are also boosting the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine. For instance, in June 2023, Merck, often known as MSD outside of North America and Canada, acquired Prometheus Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology business in the clinical stages that is leading the way in precision medicine by finding, creating and commercializing innovative therapeutic and companion diagnostic solutions to treat immune-mediated disorders.
The Prometheus purchase strengthens Merck's pipeline; this will expand its immunology presence and enhance its capacity to provide patient value. This acquisition will support Merck to change how patients with immune-mediated disorders are treated thanks to the possible best-in-class candidate that Prometheus brings to the table.
The other vital driving factors are rising cancer cases globally, increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide, rising worldwide cases of hypercholesterolemia, and cross-industry collaborations and mergers; these are anticipated to increase the demand for nanomaterials in personalized medicine during the forecast period. However, challenges in nanomaterials in personalized medicine will likely impede market growth during the forecast period.
Major players in the nanomaterials in personalized medicine markets include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Ipsen SA, and many others. All the major and emerging players are offering potential personalized nanomedicine for various therapeutic areas.
Company Profiles of Major Players
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Camurus Ab
- Cytimmune Sciences
- Eisai
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Ipsen Pharma
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview of Nanotheranostics
- Polymeric Nanomaterials
- Magnetic Nanomaterials
- Silica-Based Nanomaterials
- Carbon Nanomaterials
- Composite Nanomaterials
- Biologic Nanomaterials: Antibody, Proteins and Dna
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Other Nanomaterials
- Multifunctional Nanomaterials
- Drug Delivery
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Update?
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Insights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Theranostics and Personalized Medicines Overview
- Nanoparticles
- Passive Targeting
- Active Targeting
- Nanotechnology Overview
- Size Definition
- Shape
- Surface Area
- Nanotheranostic Drug Delivery
- In Vivo Drug-Release Studies
- Drug Efficacy
- Future Perspectives
Chapter 4 Nanodevices and Nanomaterials in Diagnostics
- Overview
- Molecular Recognition in Diagnosis
- Nanopatterned Devices
- Particles
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Carbon Nanotubes as a Carriers of Immunoactive Compounds, Proteins and Genetic Materials
- Cancer Photothermal Therapy
- Carbon Nanotubes for Other Therapeutic Applications
- Fullerene C60
- C60 Toxicity
- Uptake and Biodistribution
- Antioxidant Properties
- Endohedrals
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Radionuclides
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Dna Photocleavage
- Cancer
- Enzymes, Viruses, and Bacteria Inhibition
- Drug and Gene Delivery
- Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Hyperthermia
- Magnetic Separation
- Imaging and Delivery
- Brain Tumor Delivery
- Prostate Cancer
- Bladder Tumors
- Quantum Dots
- Aptamer-Conjugated Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle-Based Bio-Bar Codes
- Multiplex Dendrimers
- Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
- Diagnostic and Medical Device Industry
- Multifunctional Nanoparticles
- Polymeric Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy
- Polymeric-Based Imaging Probes for Cancer Imaging
- Quantum Dots in Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Quantum Dots in Photodynamic Therapy and Imaging
- Multifunctional Imaging Nanoparticles for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Magnetic Nanoparticles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Gene Delivery
- Multifunctional Magneto-Polymeric Nanohybrids for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Therapy
- Gold Nanoshells
- Gold Nanorods
- Magnetic Gold Nanoshells for Photothermal Therapy and Imaging
- Conclusion and Future Trends
Chapter 5 Treatments Based on Nanomaterial for Infections Associated with Medical Devices
- Infections Associated with Medical Devices and Their Treatments
- Catheter-Associated Infections
- Soft-Tissue-Implant-Associated Infections
- Biofilm Formation
- Common Methods for Preventing and Treating Medical Device-Associated Infections
- Nanomaterials in Medical Applications
- Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine
- Antimicrobial Nanomaterials
- Silver Nanoparticles
- Zinc Oxide
- Iron and Iron-Oxide Nanoparticles
- Titanium Oxide
- Carbon Nanotubes and Fullerenes
- Chitosan
- Cytotoxicity Consideration
Chapter 6 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products
- Introduction
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Information Technology
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
- Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
Chapter 7 Therapeutic and Diagnostic Companion Kits
- Introduction
Chapter 8 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally
- Rising Cancer Cases Globally
- Cancer Mortality
- Increasing Number of Diabetes Cases Worldwide
- Rising Worldwide Cases of Hypercholesterolemia
- Other Major Drivers in the Personalized Medicine Market Are:
- Market Restraints
- Challenges with Personalized Medicine
- Market Opportunities
- Nanodrug Delivery for the Treatment of Neurological Disorders
- Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare Sectors
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Expectations
Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Physicochemical Properties of Nanoproducts Differ Compared to Their Larger Counterparts
- Regulatory Issues in Nanotechnology
- Nanomedicines in the Pharmaceutical Market
- Market Access and Pharmacoeconomics
Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Overview
- Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Impact of COVID-19 on Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine
- Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches
- Challenges in Vaccine Disruptions
- Components and Methods in the Design of a Vaccine
- Antigens
- Adjuvants
- Nanoparticles/Nanocarriers
- Devices
- Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology
- Conclusions Regarding Use of Nanotechnology to Combat COVID-19
- COVID-19 Measures
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Proteins
- Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs)
- Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
- Mechanism
- Nanocrystals
- Nanocrystals Fabrication
- Liposomes
- Liposome Classification and Preparation
- Sonication
- Extrusion
- Freeze-Thawed Liposomes
- Solvent Dispersion Method
- Detergent-Removal Method
- Stealth Liposome
- Antibody-Liposome Conjugate
- Liposome Application in Medicine and Pharmacology
- Liposomes in Parasite Diseases and Infections
- Liposomes in Anticancer Therapies
- In Vitro Optical Imaging
- Gold Nanocarrier
- Hyperthermia
- Contrast Enhancers
- Radiotherapy
- Quantum Dots as Nanocarriers
- Photophysical Properties, Drug-Delivery and Drug-Release Sensing
- Visualizing Intracellular Uptake in Vitro
- Nanocarrier Biodistribution in Vivo
- Short Interfering Rna and Dna Delivery
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S. Market Size and Forecast
- Canada Market Size and Forecast
- Europe
- Germany Market Size and Forecast
- U.K. Market Size and Forecast
- France Market Size and Forecast
- Italy Market Size and Forecast
- Spain Market Size and Forecast
- Rest of European Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- China Market Size and Forecast
- Japan Market Size and Forecast
- India Market Size and Forecast
- South Korea Market Size and Forecast
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast
- Rest of the World
- South America Market Size and Forecast
- Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 13 Esg Development
- Introduction to Esg
- Environmental
- Social
- Government
- The Sustainability of Major Companies in the Industry
- Pharma End-user Sustainability in the Industry
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 14 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Current Market Trends
- Emerging Technologies
- Biomarkers
- Deep Phenotyping Technologies
- Digital Precision Medicine
- Genetics
- Health Information Technology
Chapter 15 Patents and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Patent Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 16 M&A Outlook
- M&A Analysis
- Major Strategic Alliances
