NanoMosaic Ships First Beta System To A Prestigious Institution

"Not only do MosaicNeedles™ provide high sensitivity, but also flexibility to empower protein research. MosaicNeedles™ enable an entirely open consumable configuration, allowing researchers to customize their assay and use their own antibody reagents," stated Dr. Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic. "The Tessie™ system scans and quantifies signals from each of the MosaicNeedles™ requiring no fluorescent tags, and thus allowing MosaicNeedles™ to be stored and scanned again," Dr. Quan continued. "Due to its ease of use, the Tessie™ system easily integrates into laboratory workflows," concluded Dr. Quan.

"The size of the MosaicNeedles™, which are three orders of magnitude smaller than currently available commercial substrates, allow for full proteome interrogation at seven orders of dynamic range on a single chip," stated John Boyce, President and CEO of NanoMosaic, and Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "MosaicNeedles™, which are novel physical structures, will greatly increase the number of potential protein targets in pharmaceutical companies' pipelines and usher in a new era of diagnostics," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform enables coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. With 1.8 billion MosaicNeedles™ (each equating to a landing site for a protein, resulting in a read) on its current chip format, the NanoMosaic chip enables full proteome interrogation at 7 orders of dynamic range and is able to attain multiplexing levels in the thousands per chip. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the biomarker discovery and diagnostics space.

www.nanomosaicllc.com

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.

