Nanoporous Membranes Industry Report 2020-2025: Analysis of Water Treatment, Fuel Cells, Biomedical, Food Processing, and Other Applications

The nanoporous membranes market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market studied include growing need to treat wastewater and rising water desalination activities. Low adoption rate of these membranes by developing countries and poor fouling resistance of the nanoporous membranes are going to hinder the market growth.

The market for nanoporous membranes is majorly consolidated as there are very few players manufacturing nanoporous membranes. The major players in the market are SmartMembranes GmbH, Hunan Keensen Technology Co.,Ltd., SUEZ, inopor, MICRODYN-NADIR, etc. among others.

Key Highlights

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Surface grafting of fouling-resistance membrane is likely to act as opportunity in the future.

Market Trends



Growing Demand from Water Treatment Application

Nanoporous membrane exhibits high performance for water purification. It helps to filter pollutants, such as metallic ions, salts, organic molecules, and microbes from wastewater. To design high-performance nanoporous membranes for water purification, various types of organic, inorganic, and hybrid materials are used.

The water treatment industry has been witnessing strong growth, which is widely fueled by the increased industrial demand for water.

As water is utilized in huge quantities in numerous industries, such as power, steel, mining, & metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil and gas, food and beverage, and textile and dyes, various governments across the world are found implementing regulations on these industries related to wastewater treatment before releasing the water back into the environment.

Such market requirements are leading to increasing the number of water treatment plants across the world. Northeast Water Purification Plant (NEWPP) Expansion Phase 2 in Texas , United States , Bull Run Filtration Project in Oregon , United States , Reconstruction Project of Linville Water Treatment Plant in South East Queensland, Australia , etc. are some of the upcoming projects.

, , Bull Run Filtration Project in , , Reconstruction Project of Linville Water Treatment Plant in , etc. are some of the upcoming projects. Hence, with all such projects to come, the demand for nanoporous membranes is expected to increase for water treatment applications during the forecast period.

United States is Expected to Dominate the Market in the North America Region

The United States is a major industrialized country that houses multiple industries in heavy, medium-scale, and small-scale categories. The country is known for its booming commercial activities.

is a major industrialized country that houses multiple industries in heavy, medium-scale, and small-scale categories. The country is known for its booming commercial activities. Moreover, the USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called Clean Water State Revolving Fund', through which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

The usage of biological water treatment technologies is increasing in other industries, such as food and beverage, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, chemical industries, etc.

The United States Naval Research Laboratory developed nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells that use a non-PEM to generate passive diffusion within the cell. The membrane is a nonporous polymer filter (nylon, cellulose, or polycarbonate). It offers comparable power densities to Nafion (a well-known PEM), with greater durability.

Hence, with such innovations, coupled with rapidly growing end users, are expected to boost the demand for nanoporous membranes in the country, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need to Treat Wastewater

4.1.2 Rising Water Desalination Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Adoption in the Developing Countries

4.2.2 Poor Fouling Resistance of Nanoporous Membranes

4.2.3 Supply Deficiency of Nanomaterials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Organic

5.1.2 Inorganic (Ceramics, Carbon Nanotubes, and Graphene)

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Fuel Cells

5.2.3 Biomedical

5.2.4 Food Processing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Laval AB

6.4.2 Applied Membranes Inc.

6.4.3 AXEON Water Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.6 Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company

6.4.8 inopor GmbH

6.4.9 InRedox LLC

6.4.10 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

6.4.11 MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH

6.4.12 Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Pure-Pro Water Corporation

6.4.14 SiMPore Inc.

6.4.15 SmartMembranes GmbH

6.4.16 SUEZ Environnement S.A.

6.4.17 Synder Filtration Inc.

6.4.18 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Surface Grafting of Fouling-resistant Membrane

7.2 Fabrication of Multi-functional Membranes



