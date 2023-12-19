Nanoprecise Sci Corp Renews SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Underscoring Commitment to Security Excellence

Nanoprecise Sci Corp

19 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a leading innovator in automated AI-based predictive maintenance solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. This comprehensive assessment, conducted by Prescient Assurance, a globally recognized leader in security testing and compliance certifications for SaaS companies, resulted in a robust CPA report reaffirming Nanoprecise's effective control over security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and the privacy of its systems.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report, designed to meet the discerning needs of existing and prospective clients, serves as a testament to Nanoprecise Sci Corp's unwavering commitment to safeguarding their customers' information and ensuring the highest standards of operational integrity and cybersecurity.

Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise Sci Corp, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are pleased that our SOC 2 Type 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security, availability, processing and data integrity, confidentiality, and privacy along with HIPAA Security Rule requirements. Completing SOC 2 Type 2 for the company demonstrates our business integrity and legal compliance and gives us a competitive edge. For clients, it ensures trust in data protection, reliable services, and a partner who meets stringent regulatory requirements, reinforcing the mutual benefits of a secure and compliant collaboration."

Faizan Ahmad Wani, Lead Security Engineer at Nanoprecise, who led this initiative, states, "Adhering to SOC 2 principles is pivotal for Nanoprecise and our clients. These principles ensure our operations' integrity, enhance our services' reliability, and safeguard our sensitive data." He adds, "Nanoprecise's clients can completely trust Nanoprecise with their data on the Nanoprecise cloud."

The SOC 2 examination is based on principles and criteria developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), and it encompasses five key areas:

Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.

Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives.

This achievement reinforces Nanoprecise Sci Corp's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance and positions the company as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, secure, and compliant solutions.

Current and prospective customers interested in obtaining a copy of Nanoprecise Sci Corp's SOC 2 report may contact [email protected].

Nanoprecise Sci Corp renueva la certificación SOC 2 Tipo 2, subrayando su compromiso con la excelencia en seguridad

Nanoprecise Sci Corp renueva la certificación SOC 2 Tipo 2, subrayando su compromiso con la excelencia en seguridad

Nanoprecise Sci Corp, líder innovador en soluciones automatizadas de mantenimiento predictivo basadas en IA, anuncia con orgullo la finalización con...
Nanoprecise Sci Corp renova certificação SOC 2 Tipo 2, ressaltando o compromisso com a excelência em segurança

Nanoprecise Sci Corp renova certificação SOC 2 Tipo 2, ressaltando o compromisso com a excelência em segurança

A Nanoprecise Sci Corp, inovadora líder em soluções automatizadas de manutenção preditiva baseadas em IA, anuncia com orgulho a conclusão...
