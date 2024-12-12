Nanoramic Raises $44 Million Funding Co-Led by GM Ventures and Catalus Capital, With Participation from Samsung Ventures, to Advance the Commercialization of Neocarbonix®

Nanoramic's proprietary Neocarbonix® technology breaks down key barriers to mass electrification, targeting dramatic improvements in cost, performance, and sustainability of batteries. The technology is a PFAS ("forever chemical")-free solution for lithium-ion batteries and eliminates the need for conventional NMP solvents, allowing for sustainable solvent alternatives for improved manufacturing worker safety. Neocarbonix® offers a powerful and practical solution for battery manufacturers to stay ahead of the curve and be at the forefront of environmentally friendly battery manufacturing. It drops into existing manufacturing lines for rapid adoption under Nanoramic's flexible and asset-light business model.

Neocarbonix® is fundamentally a force multiplier – it is designed to replace conventional binders in battery electrodes and targets far-reaching improvements in battery cost, energy density, power, fast charging, worker safety, manufacturing energy consumption, and supply chain security. As a result, Neocarbonix® can offer a comprehensive solution to the evolving challenges facing all battery-powered applications and industries such as mobility, stationary storage, mobile devices, and more. To bring this transformative technology to market, Nanoramic has established strategic partnerships with some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, consumer electronics companies, and battery manufacturers.

"Innovations in battery technology are a key priority in our investment strategy, including our collaboration with Nanoramic targeting advances in the sustainability, cost and efficiency of battery manufacturing," said Anirvan Coomer, Managing Director of GM Ventures.

"Catalus is proud to co-lead this financing and support Nanoramic's mission to revolutionize the energy storage industry with their innovative Neocarbonix® technology. Nanoramic is solving the hardest challenges facing the battery industry, and they are poised to become a leader in the energy transition space. We look forward to working closely with the Nanoramic team to realize their vision," said Saif Qazi, Vice President at Catalus Capital.

"Nanoramic possesses a unique technology that has the potential to impact multiple energy storage applications through lower cost, higher performance, or reduced environmental impact. The company has demonstrated both the technical capabilities and business vision to drive adoption of new battery materials, and we are excited to support the next phase of Nanoramic's growth," said Robert Ashcraft, Investment Director at Samsung Ventures.

"This investment represents a major inflection point for the company in its plans for global adoption of Neocarbonix®. Our technology breaks down fundamental barriers to growth in the battery industry with substantial improvements in performance, cost, and sustainability across key applications and chemistries. We believe this technology will address urgent needs in critical electrification industries and we are compelled to bring it to market as rapidly as we can with the support of our investors. For those reasons, we are delighted to have GM, Catalus, and Samsung as partners and we are ever grateful for the support of all of our investors. We look forward to working closely with our partners to accelerate adoption of our technology," said John Cooley, Founder and CEO of Nanoramic.

Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic, Inc. is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix®. Nanoramic is commercializing Neocarbonix® to transform energy storage for all battery applications: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs and improving sustainability. Nanoramic works with some of the world's largest automakers, consumer electronics companies, and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic, Inc. is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licensor of Neocarbonix® electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com.

