Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Implications of COVID-19, Trends, Opportunities and Use Cases

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period.

This report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market by component, type, application, vertical, and region.

The satellites are used for several applications, such as communication, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, biological experiments, academic training, reconnaissance, and various other applications by the defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users. Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of technologies, such as electronics, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations, are major drivers of the market.

Hardware segment to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2020.

Hardware is the core of nanosatellites and microsatellites, which are readily available with vendors for easy integration and plug-and-play processes. Hardware contributes to the complete mass of the satellites, and based on the weight of hardware, small satellites are categorized as nanosatellites or microsatellites. The hardware segment includes subsystems, such as payloads, structures, telecommunications, on-board computers, power systems, attitude control systems, and propulsion systems. The growth in this segment is significant, with a number of players offering low-cost hardware and manufacturing services.

Earth observation and remote sensing segment to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2020.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites have brought novel opportunities for earth observation and remote sensing using inexpensive small satellites to capture images of the earth and gather specific data. Nanosatellites and microsatellites are expected to play a major role in remote sensing missions due to their enhanced computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in making decisions about the time and data to be shared. Successful programs to develop and examine advanced hyperspectral imaging systems compatible with nanosatellite and microsatellite missions enable small satellites to generate high-quality complex images.

North America to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2020.

North America leads in the adoption of nanosatellites and microsatellites and provides great opportunities for the growth of the overall market. The region has always been an early adopter of new technology or software, and the North American market grows at a faster rate initially as compared to any other region. The demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites in North America is being driven by the booming digitalization across industries along with surging demand for earth observation satellites, which offer extremely high-resolution earth images and videos, as close as 1 meter or less, of the earth's surface.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

4.2 Global Market, by Type and Region

4.3 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Leo-Based Services

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Reducing the Cost of Miniatures Satellite

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Earth Observation Related Application

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Access to Space

5.2.2.2 Government Policies

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Satellite Imagery from Nongovernmental Players

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Number of Application Areas

5.2.2 Challenges

5.2.2.1 Raising Capital and Funding of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch

5.2.2.2 Concerns Related to Space Debris

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 COVID-19 Dynamics Impacting Email Encryption Market Growth

5.4 Evolution of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case: Hawkeye 360

5.5.2 Use Case: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

5.5.3 Use Case: European Firers Project

5.6 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Internet of Things



6 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software and Data Processing

6.4 Space Services

6.5 Launch Services



7 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanosatellite

7.3 Microsatellite



8 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication

8.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

8.4 Scientific Research

8.5 Biological Experiments

8.6 Technology Demonstration and Verification

8.7 Academic Training

8.8 Mapping and Navigation

8.9 Reconnaissance



9 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government

9.3 Civil

9.4 Commercial

9.5 Defense

9.6 Energy and Infrastructure

9.7 Maritime and Transportation



10 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking of Key Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Gomspace

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.4 L3Harris

12.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation

12.6 AAC Clyde Space

12.7 Planet Labs

12.8 Tyvak

12.9 Nanoavionics

12.10 Innovative Solutions in Space

12.11 Spacequest

12.12 Raytheon

12.13 Ruag Space

12.14 Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

12.15 Dauria Aerospace

12.16 Axelspace Corporation

12.17 Sky and Space Global

12.18 Kepler

12.19 Gauss'

12.20 Spaceworks Enterprises

12.21 Berlin Space Technologies

12.22 Spire Global

12.23 Pumpkin

12.24 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.25 Dynetics

12.26 Satellogic

12.27 Right-To-Win



