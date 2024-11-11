Nanoscope Announces Presentations at the Advanced Therapies USA Congress in Philadelphia

Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nov 11, 2024, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced presentations at the Advanced Therapies USA 2024 congress, being held November 12-13, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Democratizing gene modified cell therapy for neurodegenerative diseases
Session: Track 4: Gene Modified Cell Therapy
Session Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Session Time: 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM EST 
Location: 120B, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Panel Title: Demonstrating comparability to support regulatory approval
Session Title: Track 7: Viral Vector Manufacture
Session Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Session Time: 3:30 PM to 4:10 PM EST
Location: 121B, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist: Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

Panel Title: Post Market Surveillance and Long-term follow up: How do we make sure the needs for patients are met?
Session Title: Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy
Session Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time: 11:50 AM to 12:30 PM EST
Location: 120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Panel Title: Safety in gene editing
Session Title: Track 5: Gene Therapy
Session Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time: 11:50 AM to 12:30 PM EST
Location: 120C, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Panelist: Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

Session Title: Track 9: Regulatory Affairs & Policy
Session Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Session Time: 3:35 PM EST
Location: 120A, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Chair: Khandan Baradaran, PhD, SVP, Regulatory and Quality

About Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP in Q1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

