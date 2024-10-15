Nanoscope Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2024

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a BLA filing-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Nanoscope will present at the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting taking place October 18-21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, and the associated Eyecelerator @ AAO 2024 and Innovate Retina meetings both taking place on October 17th, 2024. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Patients with Severe Vision Loss Due to RP: Two-Year TOPLINE Results from a Phase 2b/3 Randomized, Sham-Controlled Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Session: Session PA048 (Retina, Vitreous Original Papers)

Session Date: Sunday, October 20th, 2024

Session Time: 2:00PM - 3:15 PM CDT (In Person, On Demand)

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Room S405

Presenter: Allen Ho, MD, FACS, FASRS, Director of Retina Research and Co-Director of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital, and Chief Medical Advisor of Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

During his presentation, Dr. Ho will discuss end-of-study topline data from Nanoscope's RESTORE, a randomized-controlled trial (RCT) of MCO-010 therapy in patients with severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa (RP). RESTORE is the first-ever RCT to show statistically significant visual acuity improvement in this patient population and a key part of the upcoming BLA submission planned for Nanoscope's RP program.

Session Title: Retina Showcase (Eyecelerator @ AAO 2024)

Session Date: Thursday, October 17th, 2024

Session Time: 1:15 - 3:00 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, room E450a

Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer

During his presentation, Dr. Barone will showcase Nanoscope's next-generation Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform program for patients with geographic atrophy (GA) due to advanced AMD. The program utilizes MCO-020, a next-generation MCO gene therapy, and features Nanoscope's proprietary spatially targeted, non-viral, optical gene delivery approach. Nanoscope's GA program is currently in the clinical run-up to a Phase 1/2 trial in GA patients.

Session Title: The Future of Retinal Therapeutics (Innovate Retina)

Session Date: October 17th, 2024

Session Time: 6:24 PM CDT

Location: InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, Grand Ballroom

Panelist: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Mohanty will participate in a panel covering the landscape of cutting-edge therapies in development to address retinal diseases.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126) and recently announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

