Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced multiple presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Annual Meeting, to be held October 18-20, 2025 in Orlando, FL, as well as at Eyecelerator@AAO 2025, on October 16, 2025, also in Orlando.

Nanoscope will showcase the vision-restoring proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) platform for patients with severe vision loss from retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease (SD), both debilitating conditions with no currently approved treatments.

Presentation Details:

Title: "Nanoscope Therapeutics Company Showcase" (Eyecelerator @AAO 2025)

Session: Posterior/Retinal

Date / Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 1:40-1:45 p.m. EDT

Location: W230

Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Nanoscope Therapeutics

Title: "152-Week REMAIN Data from Extended Analysis of MCO-010 RESTORE Study of Optogenetic Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa"

Session: Section XI: Late Breaking Developments, Part II

Date / Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 8:11-8:18 a.m. EDT

Location: W415 Valencia

Presenter: Allen C. Ho, MD, FACS, FASRS, Attending Surgeon and Director of Retina Research, Wills Eye Hospital; Chief Medical Advisor, Nanoscope Therapeutics.

Title: "Visual Improvement Across Multiple Assessments with MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Stargardt Disease"

Session: Poster Panel Discussion: Retina, Vitreous

Date / Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 1:45-2:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Hall WB4, Station 1

Presenter: Kenneth C. Fan, MD, Retina Consultants of Texas

Title: "Optogenetic Therapy in Adults with Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease"

Session: Therapeutic Approaches to Vision Restoration

Date / Time: Monday, October 20, 2025 | 8:30-8:45 a.m. EDT

Location: W311E

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President, and Chief Scientific Officer Nanoscope Therapeutics; and Stephen Tsang, MD, PhD, Columbia University, Irving Medical Center.

"We look forward to sharing and discussing the latest MCO-010 data at AAO and Eyecelerator 2025," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer. "These presentations underscore the continued strength of our clinical and regulatory foundation. With the rolling BLA for RP now underway and five new orphan designations granted by the European Medicines Agency, we are driving strong global momentum toward bringing MCO-010 to patients affected by blinding retinal diseases."

About the MCO Platform

MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start by the end of 2025. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

