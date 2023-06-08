Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, is scheduled to participate in the following conferences:

Clinical Trials at the Summit

Title: The Restore Study: MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Retinitis Pigmentosa

Session Date: June 10, 2023

Session Time: 4:43 p.m. MDT

Location: Park City, UT

Presenter: Michael Singer, M.D., Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Singer will present Nanoscope's 52-week safety and efficacy outcomes from the Phase 2b RESTORE trial, the Company's most advanced clinical program. Efficacy and safety data from the RESTORE trial will provide evidence on the benefit/risk profile of MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa.

Retinal Imaging Biomarkers & Endpoints Summit

Title: Leveraging Retinal Imaging Modalities to Measure Success of Optogenetic Therapy

Session Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Session Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Mohanty will lead a discussion on deploying fluorescence-biomarker imaging to quantify opsin expression in retina, and OCT-guided multi-color variable spot ERG for measuring spatially selected and integrated signal improvement due to optogenetic therapy, while leveraging OCT to quantify attenuation of degeneration in optogenetically treated retina, and assessing functional activities of optogenetically-sensitized retinal cells upon light stimulation in a label-free manner.

Panel Discussion: Developing Clinical Endpoints Based on Current Standards of Approval & Steering Guidance for Future Investment

Session Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer

On the panel, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the novel endpoints Nanoscope is developing to measure vision function and functional vision.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics