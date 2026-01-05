Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Company to highlight regulatory progress, clinical trial momentum, and multiple value-driving milestones expected in 2026

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, announced today that Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12th, 2026 from 11:30 to 11:55 AM PST.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will be held January 12–15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA, and the highly sought-after Monday morning presentation slot allows companies with significant clinical, regulatory, and commercial momentum to engage with partners throughout the remainder of the conference.

During the presentation, Ms. Bhattacharya will highlight Nanoscope's strong regulatory and clinical progress in retinitis pigmentosa (RP), including the initiation of a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the recently reported three-year follow-up results from the REMAIN study. The REMAIN results demonstrated durable and clinically meaningful vision improvements following a single intravitreal injection of MCO-010, Nanoscope's leading optogenetic therapy for patients with RP.

Ms. Bhattacharya will also outline Nanoscope's multiple value-creating milestones anticipated in 2026, including continued clinical development in Stargardt disease (SD), and planned expansion into geographic atrophy (GA)—supporting the disease-agnostic potential of the multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) platform for potentially millions of patients worldwide with severe vision loss due to photoreceptor death.

"The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is where science, capital, and conviction converge," said Ms. Bhattacharya. "With our rolling BLA underway, and important milestones across RP, Stargardt disease, and GA ahead, 2026 is a critical year for Nanoscope and an exciting time to partner with investors who share our mission to help patients, who have been left without treatment options, gain meaningful vision."

Management will be available for in-person meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About the MCO Platform

MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in early 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in early 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

