Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Euretina Innovation Spotlight and Ophthalmology Futures Forum in Barcelona

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, and geographic atrophy today announced presentations at the Euretina Innovation Spotlight and at Ophthalmology Futures Forum taking place on 18th September in Barcelona, Spain. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Breakthrough in Vision Restoration: Mutation-agnostic Optogenetics for Inherited Retinal Diseases and Geographic Atrophies

Session Title: Nonneovascular AMD and IRDs

Session Date: September 18, 2024

Session Time: 14:35 p.m. CEST

Location: Barcelona International Convention Center

Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer

In his presentation followed by a panel discussion, Dr. Barone will highlight the Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) therapy pipelines of Nanoscope for the treatment of severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt macular degeneration, and geographic atrophy.

Title: Democratizing Gene Therapy for Retinal Degenerative Diseases

Session Title: Company Presentations 3

Session Date: September 18, 2024

Session Time: 17:55 p.m. CEST

Location: Esferic Barcelona

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer

During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the mutation-agnostic optogenetic gene therapy for vision restoration in inherited retinal dystrophies, and geographic atrophy. He will also participate in a panel discussion, chaired by Prof. Dominik Fischer, Professor at the University of Oxford.

Panel Title: Gene & Cell Therapy Outlook for Back of the Eye Diseases: Is this Really a Business?

Panel Date: September 18, 2024

Panel Time: 18:40 - 19:10 p.m. CEST

Location: Esferic Barcelona

Panelist: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer

Both these events include networking opportunities with industry leaders, clinicians, innovators, regulators, and investors. The management team will be in attendance at these events and accessible for meetings.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

