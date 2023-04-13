Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting

Apr 13, 2023, 07:00 ET
DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in three presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting, taking place April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans. The management team will also be present at the conference and available to meet at the Nanoscope Therapeutics booth #1056.
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Abstract Title: MCO-010 intravitreal optogenetic therapy in Stargardt disease. 6-month outcomes from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial
Abstract Number: 3546 - B0388
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Name: Advances in Ocular Inflammatory Disease Therapy
Session Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Session Time: 3:30-5:15 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Presenter: Victor Hugo Gonzalez, M.D., Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX
Dr. Gonzalez will discuss Nanoscope's 6-month safety and efficacy outcomes from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease. The outcomes will help inform the future clinical development of MCO-010 optogenetic therapy for vision restoration in Stargardt disease and other retinal degenerative conditions.
Abstract Title: Non-viral Targeted Laser Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Genes for Treatment of Geographic Atrophy
Abstract Number: 3861 - B0141
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Name: Gene and Cell Therapy
Session Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Session Time: 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics
Dr. Mohanty will detail the Optical Coherence Tomography guided non-viral laser approach that provides efficient, spatially targeted delivery of MCO-020 genes into retinal cells in geographic atrophy areas.
Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of MCO-010 optogenetic therapy for vision restoration in patients with severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa: A phase 2b randomized, sham-controlled, multi-center, multi-dose, double-masked clinical trial (RESTORE)
Abstract Number: 5443
Session Type: Paper Session
Session Name: Retinitis pigmentosa
Session Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:30-1:45 p.m. CT
Location: 353-355, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Presenter: David Boyer, M.D., Senior Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Southern California
Dr. Boyer will discuss Nanoscope's 52-week safety and efficacy outcomes from the Phase 2b RESTORE trial, the Company's most advanced clinical program. Efficacy and safety data from the RESTORE trial will provide evidence on the benefit/risk profile of MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa.
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
