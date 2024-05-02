Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting

May 02, 2024, 07:00 ET
DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in six presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting, taking place May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle. The management team will be present at the conference and available to meet at the Nanoscope Therapeutics booth #4620.
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Presentation Title: Longitudinal BCVA analysis of low- or high-dose MCO-010 mutation agnostic optogenetic therapy for retinitis pigmentosa: 12-month results from a Phase 2b/3 randomized, sham-controlled, patient- and assessor-masked clinical trial (RESTORE)
Presentation Number: 2137
Presentation Type: Paper Session
Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa
Session Date: May 6, 2024
Session Time: 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: 612 - Seattle Convention Center - Arch Building
Presenter: Allen C. Ho, MD, Chief Medical Advisor
Abstract Title: Test-retest Agreement of the Freiburg Visual Acuity Test in Ultra-low Vision
Abstract/Poster Number: A0223
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Low Vision Performance Assessment
Session Date: May 7, 2024
Session Time: 1:15 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer
Abstract Title: Longitudinal BCVA Analysis of Patients with Stargardt Disease and Macular Degeneration Treated With MCO-010, a Mutation-Agnostic Optogenetic Therapy: 48-Week Results From a Phase 2a Clinical Trial (STARLIGHT)
Abstract/Poster Number: B0094
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Pediatric Ophthalmology and Inherited Eye Diseases
Session Date: May 8, 2024
Session Time: 2:15 – 4:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Vinit B. Mahajan, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University
Abstract Title: Multi-characteristic opsin gene therapy attenuates retinal degeneration and restores vision in mouse models of retinitis pigmentosa
Abstract/Poster Number: B0293
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics I
Session Date: May 8, 2024
Session Time: 2:15 – 4:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Subrata Batabyal, PhD, Director, Non-Clinical Development
Abstract Title: Characterization of a Broadband Ambient Light Activatable Multi-Characteristic Opsin Supporting its Superior Performance in Restoring Vision
Abstract/Poster Number: B0924
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics II
Session Date: May 9, 2024
Session Time: 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer
Abstract Title: In Vivo Efficacy of a Novel Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010) in a Mouse Model of Leber Congenital Amaurosis
Abstract/Poster Number: B0942
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics II
Session Date: May 9, 2024
Session Time: 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Najam Sharif, PhD, DSc, Vice President of Global Research and Development
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophies secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
