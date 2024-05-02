Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting

News provided by

Nanoscope Therapeutics

May 02, 2024, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in six presentations at the ARVO Annual Meeting, taking place May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle. The management team will be present at the conference and available to meet at the Nanoscope Therapeutics booth #4620.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Longitudinal BCVA analysis of low- or high-dose MCO-010 mutation agnostic optogenetic therapy for retinitis pigmentosa: 12-month results from a Phase 2b/3 randomized, sham-controlled, patient- and assessor-masked clinical trial (RESTORE)
Presentation Number: 2137
Presentation Type: Paper Session
Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa
Session Date: May 6, 2024
Session Time: 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: 612 - Seattle Convention Center - Arch Building
Presenter: Allen C. Ho, MD, Chief Medical Advisor

Abstract Title: Test-retest Agreement of the Freiburg Visual Acuity Test in Ultra-low Vision
Abstract/Poster Number: A0223
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Low Vision Performance Assessment
Session Date: May 7, 2024
Session Time: 1:15 – 3:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Abstract Title: Longitudinal BCVA Analysis of Patients with Stargardt Disease and Macular Degeneration Treated With MCO-010, a Mutation-Agnostic Optogenetic Therapy: 48-Week Results From a Phase 2a Clinical Trial (STARLIGHT)
Abstract/Poster Number: B0094
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Pediatric Ophthalmology and Inherited Eye Diseases
Session Date: May 8, 2024
Session Time: 2:15 – 4:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Vinit B. Mahajan, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University

Abstract Title: Multi-characteristic opsin gene therapy attenuates retinal degeneration and restores vision in mouse models of retinitis pigmentosa
Abstract/Poster Number: B0293
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics I
Session Date: May 8, 2024
Session Time: 2:15 – 4:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Subrata Batabyal, PhD, Director, Non-Clinical Development

Abstract Title: Characterization of a Broadband Ambient Light Activatable Multi-Characteristic Opsin Supporting its Superior Performance in Restoring Vision
Abstract/Poster Number: B0924
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics II
Session Date: May 9, 2024
Session Time: 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Abstract Title: In Vivo Efficacy of a Novel Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010) in a Mouse Model of Leber Congenital Amaurosis
Abstract/Poster Number: B0942
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapies and Other Novel Therapeutics II
Session Date: May 9, 2024
Session Time: 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall - Seattle Convention Center
Presenter: Najam Sharif, PhD, DSc, Vice President of Global Research and Development

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophies secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

Also from this source

Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the OIS and Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summits

Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the OIS and Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summits

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced ...
Nanoscope Therapeutics Enhances Mutation-Independent Retinal Gene Therapy Programs with Appointment of Allen C. Ho, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor

Nanoscope Therapeutics Enhances Mutation-Independent Retinal Gene Therapy Programs with Appointment of Allen C. Ho, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, announced today the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics