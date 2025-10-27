Nanoscope Therapeutics President and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Samarendra Mohanty to Be Featured Speaker at 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, announced today that President and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., will be a featured speaker at the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo, to be held October 26-29, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Mohanty's two presentations and panel discussion will showcase Nanoscope's vision-restoring, proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) platform for patients with severe vision loss from retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease (SD), both debilitating conditions with no currently approved treatments.

Panel: "The Future of CGT: Innovations in Decentralized Clinical Trials and Technological Advancements"

Presentation: Real World Data Analysis to Supplement Clinical Trials

Track: Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

Date / Time: Monday, October 27, 2025 | 4:15-5:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Room E220CD

Presentation: "Challenges in Developing Mutation-Agnostic Gene Therapy Approaches"

Track: Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

Date / Time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 3:45-4:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Room E219AB

"The ISPE Annual Meeting is an important event in pharmaceutical engineering, regulatory compliance, and supply chain innovation, and I'm excited to exchange ideas and learn from colleagues across the community as we all strive to deliver life-changing therapies to patients," said Dr. Mohanty. "I look forward to sharing with this audience the groundbreaking path Nanoscope has taken over more than a decade to develop MCO-010, our mutation-agnostic therapy designed to restore vision in patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases."

About the MCO Platform

MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start by the end of 2025. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

