Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at The Retina Society 56th Annual Scientific Meeting

News provided by

Nanoscope Therapeutics

09 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and macular degenerations, today announced presentations at The Retina Society 56th Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in New York, New York from October 11-14, 2023.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: MCO-010 Optogenetic Vision Restoration in Retinitis Pigmentosa Patients with Profound Vision Loss: A Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Multi-center, Double-Masked Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Session Title: Genetic Diseases, Dystrophies & Degenerations
Session Date: October 11, 2023
Session Time: 4:56 p.m. E.T.
Location: Intercontinental Barclay Hotel
Presenter: Christine Kay, M.D., Director of Electrophysiology, Retinal Genetics, and Clinical Trials at Vitreoretinal Associates in Gainesville, Florida, and Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida.

In her presentation, Dr. Kay will discuss clinical data and analysis from Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa.

Title: MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Profound Vision Loss in Stargardt Disease: 12-Month Outcomes from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT Trial

Session Title: Imaging
Session Date: October 12, 2023
Session Time: 5:02 p.m. E.T.
Location: Intercontinental Barclay Hotel
Presenter: Allen Ho, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University and Attending Surgeon, Director of Retina Research and Co-Director of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital.

In this late-breaking presentation, Dr. Ho will discuss recent 1 year data from Nanoscope's Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with advanced Stargardt macular degeneration.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

