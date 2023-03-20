Nanoscope Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D., as a Strategic Advisor

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D., as a Strategic Advisor to the Company's Board and Management.

"We are pleased to have Vince join our team of advisors. His deep experience and accomplishments in building and commercializing profitable ophthalmic companies will provide valuable guidance to support our clinical and corporate strategy. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we advance Nanoscope's platform of optogenetic therapies to restore vision in sufferers of inherited retinal degenerative diseases," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Nanoscope Therapeutics.

"Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin optogenetic monotherapy, MCO-010, is a novel approach to treat inherited retinal diseases and I am eager to help the Company navigate through advanced clinical development and towards commercialization," said Dr. Anido Jr. "MCO-010 demonstrates a compelling clinical profile with meaningful market opportunities. I look forward to working with the team in developing a successful clinical and corporate strategy to bring this potential sight-restoring technology to patients."

As an ophthalmology industry leader, Dr. Anido Jr. brings over three decades of ophthalmic experience and will assist Nanoscope in its path towards the potential commercialization of MCO-010. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Before Aerie, he led several companies including his role as the Chief Executive Officer at ISTA Pharmaceuticals that was sold to Bausch & Lomb for $500 million in 2012. Dr. Anido Jr. holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Missouri, Kansas City and an M.S. and a B.S. in Pharmacy from West Virginia University.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics