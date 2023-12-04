Nanoscope Therapeutics Continues Leadership Growth; Welcomes Accomplished Finance and Biotech Leader Glenn Sblendorio as Chairman of the Board

New Addition Highlights Continued Enhancement of Organization's Strategic Trajectory

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics (Nanoscope), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Glenn Sblendorio as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. With more than 30 years of exemplary experience marked by extensive executive leadership in the ophthalmic industry, Mr. Sblendorio will support Nanoscope in reaching its strategic vision.

In his new role as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Sblendorio will play a pivotal role in ensuring the effectiveness of the board of directors in implementing Nanoscope's organizational strategy and direction. His comprehensive understanding of finance and business development will assist in guiding Nanoscope through its mission to bring hope for renewed sight to millions of people affected by retinal degenerative diseases for which no cures currently exist.

Mr. Sblendorio remarked on his appointment, "I am honored to join Nanoscope as Chairman of the Board. The company's commitment to advancing novel treatments for retinal degenerative diseases aligns with my passion for making a meaningful impact in the retina space. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and leadership team to drive innovation and contribute to the realization of our shared mission."

Most recently, Mr. Sblendorio held various key leadership roles at IVERIC bio, Inc., an Astellas Company (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), including CEO, President, and Director. He also served as EVP, COO, CFO and Treasurer. Additionally, he served as President, CFO and Director at The Medicines Company and as EVP and CFO at Eyetech Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sblendorio was a Managing Director at MPM Capital Advisors, LLC, and held various senior financial positions at Hoffman-La Roche.

Nanoscope CEO and Co-Founder Sulagna Bhattacharya expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We are elated to welcome Glenn Sblendorio as our Chairman of the Board. His wealth of experience in building and scaling progressive companies, coupled with his thorough knowledge of successfully bringing retinal treatments to market, will undoubtedly strengthen Nanoscope's position as a leader in the ophthalmic industry. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we navigate the next phases of our development."

Mr. Sblendorio joins the company at a crucial time, and his appointment reflects Nanoscope's commitment to optimizing the impact of the board of directors by assembling a group of diverse and accomplished advisors to drive the organization's innovation and success. Nanoscope is dedicated to pioneering novel retinal solutions that make a lasting impact for patients and physicians.

About Nanoscope

www.nanostherapeutics.com

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

