Nanoscope Therapeutics to be Featured at Annual EUretina Congress in Barcelona

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and geographic atrophy secondary to macular degeneration, today announced presentations at the 24th Euretina congress taking place on September 19th-22nd in Barcelona, Spain.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Longitudinal AUC analysis of BCVA in patients treated with low- or high-dose MCO-010 mutation agnostic optogenetic therapy for retinitis pigmentosa: 100-week TOPLINE results from a Phase 2b/3 randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial (RESTORE)

Session Date: September 21, 2024

Session Time: 9:36 am CEST

Location:115, Barcelona International Convention Center

Presenter: Jordi Monés, MD, PhD, Director of Institut de la Màcula, and Barcelona Macula Foundation (Spain)

In addition to typical measures of efficacy at single time points (primary and key secondary endpoints), Dr. Monés will present the efficacy analysis for best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010) treated retinitis pigmentosa patients using the area under the curve (AUC) method that captures treatment benefit over the entire 2-year observation period in RESTORE. Prof. Jordi Monés (Spain) will also chair a satellite symposium focused on optogenetics therapeutics for IRDs and geographic atrophy. Details of the symposium are as follows.

Symposium Title: Optogenetic Therapies For Retinal Degenerative Disease – Clinical Developments And Updates

Date: September 20, 2024

Time: 9:45 am-10:45 am CEST

09:45 am CEST: Opening Remarks, Jordi Monés, MD, PhD (Spain)

09:48 am CEST: Degenerative Retinal Diseases, Arshad Khanani, MA, MD, FASRS (USA)

09:58 am CEST: Optogenetic Therapies for IRDs, Paulo Stanga, MD (UK)

10:08 am CEST: Optogenetic Therapies for Macular Degeneration, Jordi Monés, MD, PhD (Spain)

10:18 am CEST: Imaging and Efficacy Evaluations in Assessing Low-Vision Patients Treated with Optogenetics, Usha Chakravarthy, MD (UK)

10:28 CEST: Q&A, All Speakers, Moderated by Prof. Francesco Bandello, MD (Italy)

Location:118/119, Barcelona International Convention Center

The management team will be in attendance at the conference and accessible for meetings.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126) and recently announced plans to initiate Phase 3 registrational trial. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

