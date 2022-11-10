Nanoscope Therapeutics to Host Clinical Perspectives Panel to Discuss MCO-010 and the Treatment Landscape for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease

Webcast to be held on Thursday, November 17th from 4:30-5:30 pm ET

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, will host a clinical perspectives event on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will focus on Nanoscope's lead candidate, MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) optogenetic therapy, and its potential role in treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease, two inherited retinal diseases that are leading causes of blindness in the working-age population.

Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and CEO of Nanoscope Therapeutics, will introduce the event and provide an introduction to MCO-010. This will be followed by presentations on the treatment landscape, unmet medical need, and a Q&A panel with renowned experts in RP and Stargardt disease, including:

Stephen Tsang, M.D., Ph.D.

László Bitó Professor, Ophthalmology, Pathology and Cell Biology, Institute of Human Nutrition, and Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, Columbia University and Co-director for Stem Cells, Genome Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Course

Victor H. Gonzalez, M.D.

Founder/Chief Executive, Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX. Dr. Gonzalez is also affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, South Texas Health System, Harlingen Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Knapp Medical Center, and Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance.

Samar Mohanty, Ph.D., Co-Founder & President, and Aaron Osborne, MBBS, Chief Medical Officer & Chief Development Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics will also participate in the panel discussion.

Webcast Details

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Nanoscope Therapeutics website and may be accessed through https://nanoscope-therapeutics-conference-call.open-exchange.net/.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

