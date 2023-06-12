Nanoscope Therapeutics to Participate in the Baird 2023 Biotech Discovery Series

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder and President, and Dr. Victor Hugo Gonzalez, Valley Retina Institute, will participate in a fireside chat at Baird's Biotech Discovery Series. The fireside chat is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To register for the live webcast, please contact your Baird representative. A replay of the webcast will be available through Baird for a limited time following the event.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics