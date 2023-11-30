Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) XIII

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, will present at the 13th Annual Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) taking place from December 1-2 in San Diego, California. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration

Session Title: Retina Innovation Showcase

Session Date: December 2, 2023

Session Time: 11:05 a.m. E.T.

Location: Omni Hotel San Diego

Presenter: Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

During his presentation, Dr. Stephens will provide a corporate update on Nanoscope's recent and upcoming activities.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

