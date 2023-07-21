Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

DALLAS, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in a presentation at the 2023 ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting taking place from July 28-August 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The management team will be in attendance at the conference and accessible for meetings.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Severe Vision Loss in Stargardt Disease: 6-Month Outcomes from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT Trial

Paper Type: Late-Breaking Presentation

Session Title: Hereditary Retinal Disease & Genetics Symposium

Session Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Session Time: 4:30 PM PT

Presenter: Allen C. Ho, MD, FASRS, Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University and Attending Surgeon, Director of Retina Research and Co-Director of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital

Dr. Ho will present the safety and efficacy results obtained from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial focusing on Stargardt disease. These outcomes will play a vital role in shaping the future clinical development of MCO-010 optogenetic therapy, aimed at restoring vision in patients with Stargardt macular degeneration and other retinal degenerative diseases.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

